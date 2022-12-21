Links golfers go 'Irish' in competition

It was a Christmas theme for golfers who took to The Links Lady Bay course last Saturday, with an Irish stableford competition.
Taking out the win was P Fellows and partner P Anlezark with a score of 74 followed by R McBride and R Bawden on 71 and P Clayton and K Savilla 67.
Other scores were J Comas and J Schlink on 67, R McBride and N Noble 67, K Thompson and J Romano 64, CJ and R Stobo-Wilson 60 and D Galloway and B Bosco-White 54.
In the women's competition it was R Hosking and A Roden finishing on 62, with A Bosco-White and J Mazzocato on 61 and C Cotton and S Paterson 55.
In the stableford competition it was Jono Comas finishing with a win on 38 followed by Brian Tipper and Ron McBride on 37.
The nearest the pins went to Margie Bond on the sixth, Jono Comas on the eighth, Ian Baxter on the 15th and Ray Barlow on the 17th.
Longest putt went to Jerry Austin.
Jono Brown had a great day on the green to finish on top with 37, followed by Phil Methofer on a score of 36.
Following behind, all on a score of 35, were Darren Robins, Rob Lokan, Scott Wenham andJohn Fletcher.
The six-day competition was won by Jason Hemple, from the Mount Osmond Golf Club, with a score of 34, followed by Mike Melino, from The Vines - Reynella on 34, then Gary Lamerton on 33 and Andrew Stoodley from The Vines of Reynella in fourth spot.
In the Tuesday women's par comp it was April Roden finishing on top with P2 with Carol Cotton M3, and Sue Paterson and Alana Bosco-White on M4
