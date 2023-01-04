What's On in Victor Harbor

JANUARY
PUPPETRY IN THE NEW YEAR
Marionette Puppets
Thursday January 5, 10am, Goolwa Library, 11 Cadell St Goolwa, create a marionette puppet with a kit provided for you and loads more craft accessories. Bring your character to life! Suitable for ages 5+ years, tickets and details available at Eventbrite:
VEGGIE SWAP
Fleurieu Environment Centre
Saturday, January 7, 9.30am at Fleurieu Environment Centre, Normanville. A great social event where people come together and swap their surplus produce in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere while catching up with old friends and making new ones.
PRODUCE GALORE
Victor Harbor Farmers Market
Saturday, January 7, Grosvenor Gardens, 8am-12.30pm, fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many more stalls, food and drink available, live music, for details visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au/
MARKET FRESH
Willunga Farmers Market
Saturday, January 7, 8am-12noon at Willunga High School. Taste the region with fresh fruit and vegetables; dairy, meat, seafood and poultry; bakery, condiments and small goods; wine and cider; plants; coffee and breakfast. For more information go to https://willungafarmersmarket.com.au/
CARS N COFFEE
McDonalds Victor Harbor
Sunday, January 8, 7.30-10.30am at McDonalds Victor Harbor. Bring your classic car, or just come take a look and have a chat with fellow car enthusiasts.
Sunday, January 7, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm. There are around 60 market stalls where you can find bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more. Get in some Christmas gift shopping while you enjoy a day out with family and friends. There are food and drink options available. For more details or to book a stall visit https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
SOW. GROW. EAT. REPEAT!
Local Australian Native Food
Saturday, January 7, Victor Harbor Public Library, 1 Bay Road, 10.30am-11.30am. Presented by Karen Shaw, get to know what native edibles grow locally and how to grow the unique foods on Ngarrindjeri Ruwe. Taste fresh samples and teas of in season native food - muntries, native juniper berry, sweet appleberry, saltbush berries, native beard heath berries, native rocket, native celery, native rivermint, pigface, wattleseed. Neville Bonney's books and native seeds for sale. Book at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/
FOOD EMBASSY
Ya'yurumi wunyi Ruwi' - Food and Country
Thursday, January 12, Muwerang- Kent Reserve, Kent Dr, Victor Harbor, from 4.30pm-6pm. Explore connections between culture, place and food with Kyla McHughes, a proud local Ngarrindjeri Mi:mini, artist and Ngarrindjeri Language teacher. Hear about regenerative food systems from a First Nations perspective including traditional foods and harvesting stories of the Ngarrindjeri people. Native tea and a small native food tasting provided. Tickets $10, First Nations people free, book at https://events.humanitix.com/
PUBLIC SHOWING
Victor Harbor Art Show
Saturday, January 14 to Saturday, January 21, Warland Reserve, Victor Harbor, from 9.30am to 8.30pm. Check out Australia's largest outdoor art exhibition and see more than 1400 pieces of work from more than 500 artists from across the nation. Entry is $8 for adults and children under 16 years are free. For more information visit https://victorharborartshow.com.au/
GUARDIANS OF THE ENVIRONMENT
Friends of the Hindmarsh River Estuary
Sunday, January 15, 10am-12noon, location changes according to needs, so contact hindmarshriverestuary@gmail.com if you are interested in getting involved. Friends of Hindmarsh River Estuary are a group of volunteers who care for the Hindmarsh River and its reserves and parks, working to increase the biodiversity of the environment both with weeding and propagation. We are open to all who want to join, regardless of age or capacity.
MARKET FAIR
Sunday, January 15, 9am-3pm, at the Goolwa Wharf. Numbering around 80 stalls, the market includes bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, woodwork, produce, cakes and pastries, and so much more. Grab a bargain and check out the Christmas gift shopping. Plenty of food and drink options are available. For more information visit https://www.rotaryencounterbay.org.au/markets/goolwa-market/
CREATURES GREAT & SMALL
Animals Anonymous - Interactive Wildlife Show
Monday, January 16, Victor Harbor Public Library, 1 Bay Road, 10.30am-12.30pm. Friends of the Victor Harbor Library are bringing a show where you can meet some of Australia's most amazing animals. There will be friendly native reptiles, birds, marsupials and more in the inclusive and educational interactive experience. Bookings are essential with children under 8 requiring direct supervision by an adult and aged 8-15 with a guardian in the civic centre vicinity. For bookings visit https://allevents.in
THREE DAYS TO PLAY
Youth Theatre Workshops
January 18, Victor Harbor Town Hall, 10am-4pm; January 19, Milang Institute, 10am-4pm; January 20, Goolwa Centenary Hall, 10am-4pm. Free activity for young people aged 12-25. Find your theatre-loving tribe and have fun learning new skills as you join two award winning theatre professionals, Sally Hardy and Rory Walker, and make a new play in only three days! Participants can choose to perform, or they may wish to focus on writing, design or music, and the workshops will culminate in a live performance for family and friends at the Goolwa Centenary Hall. Transport for participants to/from workshops available - book your seat by Wednesday, January 11, with City of Victor Harbor or for more information phone 0418 811 780. Lunch, snacks and water provided at workshops. Light nibbles and non-alcoholic drinks provided at the performance.
