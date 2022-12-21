The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap Summary

Just a few more days and you've made it

SH
By Sharon Hansen
December 21 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Just a few more days and you've made it

Just a few more days and you've made it ... the milestones of Christmas Day and the New Year are just around the corner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sharon Hansen

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.