Just a few more days and you've made it ... the milestones of Christmas Day and the New Year are just around the corner.
The year that went by in a flash seems to slow as the final countdown continues until the arrival of those magnificent gatherings of family and friends.
The season has brought joy and despair to the people farming our great, wide state.
But there will still be some smiling faces with what seems to be an above-average yield from our cereal crops.
At Christmas, we give thanks for what we have and South Australians tend to be a grateful lot.
Despite this, residents along the river and lakes will be on tenterhooks as the wall of water makes its way from the eastern states.
Will the levee banks hold? Will my house or shack be flooded? What happens to fish stocks?
These are big questions at a time when most of us will be kicking back to enjoy the festivities.
It gives us even more reason to celebrate what is usually the Lucky Country.
It shows us we are at the mercy of the weather.
People of faith will be praying for those river dwellers as well as offering thanks for the fruits of the land.
The familiar spirit and woes of mankind show that not much has really changed in those 2000 years.
