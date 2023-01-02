Low volunteer numbers and reduced opening hours threaten the future of Coral Street Art Space, local artists and volunteers warn.
The relocation of the Victor Harbor Information Centre (VIC) has meant the Coral Street Art Space, which was previously manned by council staff and Coral Street Art Space volunteers, now relies solely on reduced volunteer numbers.
Local artist Wendy Jennings said this places pressure on the site.
"We need a volunteer drive to ensure there are enough people at the [site] so it can keep operating, because council staff are no longer there," Ms Jennings said.
"Coral Street is really important in Victor Harbor for a number of reasons, it's good for young and old, especially with Victor Harbor's large retirement population. One of the great things about the coral arts space in particular is having workshops for people of a range of ages - from under-16s to the elderly."
Since the VIC's permanent relocation to Railway Terrace, the Victor Harbor Council has reduced the Coral Street Art Space's opening hours to 10am - 3pm, Wednesday - Friday, excluding public holidays, meaning the site will not be open during weekends when tourist numbers are at their peak in Victor Harbor.
"The space will only be open three days now, this is not ideal," Ms Jennings said.
Coral Street Art Space is a council-funded venue which was established in 2019 in response to the community's desire for a multi-purpose space that supports the local creative cultural industry in Victor Harbor.
While the site originally had reduced opening hours, local artists feel the expanded opening hours contributed immensely to the exposure that local artists received and overall engagement from the community with its numerous workshops and exhibitions.
A Council Spokesperson said that no further plans to increase volunteer numbers or opening hours for the Coral Street Art Space have been announced, but this does not rule out future changes.
"Over the next twelve months, Coral Street Art Space will look to re-invigorate its identity as Victor Harbor's home for art and culture... Council will also use this time to assess volunteer availability and community demand. The opening hours will be continually reviewed and can be varied should there prove to be adequate demand and sufficient volunteer capacity," the Spokesperson said.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.