Eastern Falcons women's cricket results

Updated January 4 2023 - 10:48am, first published January 2 2023 - 1:07pm
The Eastern Falcons finished Sunday with a mixed bag of results, as the Kestrels were dealt a hefty loss before the Peregrines won in a tight contest.

