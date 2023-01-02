The Eastern Falcons finished Sunday with a mixed bag of results, as the Kestrels were dealt a hefty loss before the Peregrines won in a tight contest.
The two teams looked a little different this week as they shared players, due to the Kestrels' game being moved to 9.30am at Hope Valley, making it an unviable option to some players because of the travel distance.
The Kestrels lost the toss and were sent in to bowl first, and all fielders were put to work due to a great batting effort from Hope Valley.
Mikayla Carruthers took three wickets while nine-year-old Sara Rajguru took 2/10, but Hope Valley set a score of 6/108.
The Kestrels had an achievable target ahead, but when they were soon at 6/23, the bottom-order batters had a big task ahead of them.
April Strevens, who topped the batting with 11 runs, and Michelle Coulter built up a partnership but the Hope Valley bowlers were too good and had the Kestrels all out for 47.
Later in the day, the Peregrines hosted Gepps Cross at Summit Sport and Recreation Park, Mount Barker.
Gepps Cross won the toss and chose to bat, but the Peregrines made light work of the Rams, particularly due to Lisa Mackenzie's top bowling of 3/15 plus a catch.
Opening the batting were Rebecca Hull and Karlia Hera-Singh, and Hera-Singh nearly won the game off her own bat, slogging the ball around the park including eight fours for 39 runs off 33 balls.
The Kestrels easily chased down the target in 10 overs, finishing 4/52.
The ATCA now breaks for Christmas and New Year, and the first games of 2023 will be played on Sunday, January 8.
The Kestrels playing against Port Adelaide/Woodville South at Ledger Reserve, Woodville South, while the Peregrines host Hope Valley at Summit Sport and Recreation Park, Mount Barker.
