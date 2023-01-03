The Times
RAA urge holiday travellers to be safe on the road

By Matt Welch
Updated January 4 2023 - 12:39pm, first published January 3 2023 - 12:00pm
As the festive season wraps up and 2023 kicks off, the RAA are reminding people it's no excuse to relax behind the wheel.

With holiday goers and members of the Fleurieu Peninsula community beginning to return home after the break, road safety to ensure everyone gets home secure is paramount.

