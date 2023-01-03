With holiday goers and members of the Fleurieu Peninsula community beginning to return home after the break, road safety to ensure everyone gets home secure is paramount.
As the festive season wraps up and 2023 kicks off, the RAA are reminding people travelling home from holidays that the long term trend may show a definite reduction in the number of serious crashes occurring on South Australian Roads, but it's no excuse to relax behind the wheel.
"The holidays are no reason to become complacent when behind the wheel of a car," A spokesperson for the RAA said.
"It's as critical as ever to follow the road rules and respect your fellow road users. Regular road users may encounter holidaymakers navigating regional roads that may be unfamiliar to them.
"When travelling longer distances, share the driving whenever possible, and take a 15 minute rest stop at least once every two hours.
"Make a plan when attending events where alcohol is available to either not drink, or to arrange a trustworthy designated driver or alternative transport from the event."
Over the past 10 years on Fleurieu Peninsula roads there have been 1291 casualty crashes which have resulted in 1306 people sustaining minor injuries, 377 people sustaining serious injuries, and 50 people losing their life.
Collisions with fixed objects made up 50 percent of fatal crashes, whilst head on crashes accounted for 26pc of fatal crashes.
59pc of fatal and serious injury crashes were single vehicle run-off road type crashes and these include 'hit fixed object', 'roll over', 'hit parked vehicle', and 'left road- out of control'.
There has been a declining trend in casualty crashes across the Fleurieu Peninsula region in the past 10 years.
In the first five years (2012-2016), an average of 139 casualty crashes occurred per year, whilst in the second 5 years (2017-2021), an average of 119 crashes occurred per year or a reduction of about 14pc in the second half of the decade compared to the first.
Safety features have evolved over that time that have helped protect occupants within a vehicle. Advancements continue to progress, but the RAA still reminds people that there are five elements that commonly create accidents.
"Safety features on cars are continually improving and in recent years we've seen advancements in active safety features such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB), blind spot monitoring and lane-assist technology," a spokesperson for the RAA said.
"AEB will be mandatory on all new models of light vehicles from March 2023, highlighting the importance of this technology.
"The main causes for crashes are commonly referred to as 'the fatal five', distraction, dangerous driving, speeding, drink and drug driving, and not wearing a seatbelt are the leading causes of road trauma on South Australian Roads."
