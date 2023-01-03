If you've ever seen Sandra Wehrmann racing around Goolwa on her prized mobility scooter 'Elvis', you'll know its pretty unusual to see her without a smile on her dial.
Since Ms Wehrmann moved to Goolwa with her family in 2012, she has become a studio assistant and vital member of the arts at Goolwa Community Centre, where her positivity and hard work have paid off - in June 2022, Ms Wehrmann became the recipient of the esteemed Richard Llewellyn Scholarship through Arts SA, which funded her tuition under well-known local artist, John Foubister.
Ms Wehrmann discovered her love of art through the Create and Connect Program in 2012, which was a program that supported people living with a disability or mental health condition, to create art and to connect with others in the community.
Since then, she has blossomed into a full-fledged artist. When speaking isn't always easy, Ms Wehrmann can turn to art to tell her story of growing up on a farm in Mount Compass and her life in Goolwa.
She uses a range of artistic mediums - painting, drawing, sculpture, yarn craft and knitting, she is even learning the ukulele!
Ms Wehrmann has developed her own unique style and frequently sells her paintings and ceramics.
"Art makes me happy," Ms Wehrmann said. "I get to help and meet new people, I have lots of friends and I like being busy."
Ms Wehrmann's artistic expression and skills have attracted the attention of the arts officer and director at South Coast Regional Art Centre who has invited her to exhibit a body of work in a two-person show in 2023.
Ms Wehrmann was born in 1972, she has a genetic disorder known as Noonan's Syndrome, which impacts her speech, physical and intellectual development.
Growing up, she attended the primary school at Mount Compass and later, Strathalbyn, but she struggled with literacy and left to go home and help her dad on the farm with their Freesian and Jersey cows and their sheep.
Despite the challenges of Ms Wehrmann disability, she is committed to her family, to the community and is arguably harder working than most of us.
"I get up early, feed my pets, I work in the garden, I cook, clean and I help my mum," Ms Wehrmann said. She no longer milks cows-that was when she was living at Mt Compass
Ms Wehrmann lives at home and helps care for her mum, who lives with dementia.
Ms Wehrmann has two beloved dogs called Lucy and Sally, four birds and one cat, all of whom feature in her paintings.
She is deeply inspired by her natural surroundings and her artwork often features vibrant greens and blues, reflecting the verdant Fleurieu Peninsula.
Ms Wehrmann's four sisters, Maxine, Shirley and Beverley live in or near the Fleurieu and her loving family are a constant source of connection and inspiration for her.
"All my ideas come from my head, my next idea is to paint a chicken," she said.
Of her success, Ms Wehrmann simply said,
"I am shocked, but I am excited."
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.