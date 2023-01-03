The Times

Richard Llewellyn Scholarship recipient, Ms Wehrmann on her life and art

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated January 4 2023 - 1:19pm, first published January 3 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Di Gordon, centre manager at Goolwa Community Centre with Sandra Wehrmann. Photo by Emma Heidenreich

If you've ever seen Sandra Wehrmann racing around Goolwa on her prized mobility scooter 'Elvis', you'll know its pretty unusual to see her without a smile on her dial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.