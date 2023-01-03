Demolition of the old Apollon Motor Inn on Hindmarsh Road has commenced, to make way for the construction of the new Victor Harbor Health Hub, a $30m facility designed to cater for the needs of residents of the City of Victor Harbor and their health needs.
The demolition attracted crowds of Victor Harborians, eager to farewell the old Apollon Motor Inn, a budget motel that has sat at the centre of the town for decades.
In 2022 the Apollon was sold for $2 million, to make way for the medical precinct for which construction is scheduled to commence early in 2023, but not be suitable for occupancy until late 2024.
