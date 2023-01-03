The Times

Demolition makes way for construction of $30m Victor Harbor Health Hub

By Emma Heidenreich
Updated January 4 2023 - 1:36pm, first published January 3 2023 - 1:00pm
Demolition on the old Apollon Motor Inn has commenced, making way for construction of the $30m Victor Harbor Health Hub. Photo by Emma Heidenreich

Demolition of the old Apollon Motor Inn on Hindmarsh Road has commenced, to make way for the construction of the new Victor Harbor Health Hub, a $30m facility designed to cater for the needs of residents of the City of Victor Harbor and their health needs.

