Flood assistance funding available for Alexandrina Council region

Updated January 4 2023 - 3:44pm, first published January 3 2023 - 12:47pm
Premier of South Australia Peter Malinauskas speaking at the Tuesday, January 3, 2023 press conference to announce the flood assistance funding.

Residents and businesses in nine South Australian local government areas including the Alexandrina Council region are now able to apply for a range of assistance to help clean up, get back to business and back into homes.

