Brown Goolwa Beach waters won't keep the swimmers away

Goolwa Beach swimmers are witnessing very murky, dark brown waters, but that hasn't deterred visitors from braving the chocolate coloured coastline.
Eerily reminiscent of an oil spill, the popular Goolwa Beach has seen a vast amount of water from the Murray Mouth intertwine with the normally blue waters.
The brown water stretches back for several kilometres, but hasn't been a deterrent for the thousands of swimmers and eager water lovers flocking to the Fleurieu for a swim.
Several perished fresh fish have been found along the shoreline with the murky waters stretching to Encounter Bay.
A spokesperson for SA Health said that it's advised to avoid the fast flowing murky flood waters.
"There has been no evidence of increased microbial contamination, including E.coli, in flood waters that could affect Goolwa Beach," the spokesperson said.
"SA Health is aware that water visibility at Goolwa Beach has been impacted due to the large volume of water passing through the mouth of the Murray River.
"If water visibility is poor, swimmers are advised to move to areas where water visibility is not impacted."
There is a current recreational Murray River ban in place due to submerged hazards and debris now posing a significant safety risk.
The Goolwa Beach waters have been declared safe for now, but water testing will continue.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.