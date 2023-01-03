Goolwa and Victor Harbor Catholic church set to hold mass for Pope Benedict XVI

A Fleurieu Peninsula based catholic church will hold two ceremonies in honour of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
Goolwa and Victor Harbor Catholic Parish will hold two mass ceremonies for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI who died aged 95 on Saturday, December 31, 2022.
The first ceremony will take place on Wednesday, January 4 at 9:30am.
The second mass ceremony will be held, on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 9am.
Pope Benedict served as Supreme Pontiff from April 2005 to February 2013.
On February 11, 2013, the Vatican confirmed that Benedict XVI would resign the papacy on February 28, 2013, as a result of his advanced age which resulted in him becoming the first pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415.
His funeral will take place on Thursday, January 5 2023 in St. Peter's Square at 9:30 am in Rome and will be celebrated by Pope Francis.
