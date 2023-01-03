With heatwaves currently forecast across South Australia, the question arises - why doesn't the Fleurieu Peninsula experience them quite so much?
Aside from the obvious 'its further south' response, meteorologists at the Bureau of Meterology gave The Times a scientific explanation for fewer heatwaves across the Fleurieu Peninsula than in other parts of South Australia - namely, ocean temperatures and a phenomena known as upwelling.
To understand the science,however, it helps to define exactly what a heatwave is.
The Bureau of Meteorology defines a heatwave as three or more days in a row when both daytime and night-time temperatures are unusually high-in relation to the local long-term climate and the recent past.
There is no single temperature threshold for a heatwave in Australia.
"It is possible to see very hot temperatures in a northerly stream over the Fleurieu Peninsula, though it is uncommon to see multiple days of over 35 degrees in a row," a Spokesperson and meteorologist at the Bureau said.
Hence, the Fleurieu Peninsula doesn't experience heatwave, as defined by the Bureau, quite so often. But why is this? The Spokesperson for the Bureau explains -
"The southern parts of the Fleurieu Peninsula tend to be cooler due to it's proximity to cooler ocean waters," they said.
"Sea breezes and generally southerly winds bring the cooler ocean air over the area. Waters of the Fleurieu Peninsula coast are inclined to upwelling, resulting in cooler ocean temperatures."
Upwelling is where winds blowing across the ocean surface push water away. Water then rises up from beneath the surface to replace the water that was pushed away.
"Cooler air from over the sea flows onto the shore to replace the warm air rising over the land," the meteorologist said.
"On sunny days the land heats up more quickly, and to a greater extent, than the sea... At night, when the land cools more quickly, and to a greater extent, than the sea, the reverse land breeze circulation is set up."
Over the last few years, summers have been milder across South Australia due to the influence of a system known as La Nina - which has resulted in heavy rainfall and flooding that has impacted eastern Australia and parts of South Australia as well.
"La Nina refers to the extensive cooling of the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. In Australia (particularly eastern Australia), La Nina events are associated with increased probability of cooler and wetter conditions," the spokesperson said.
As the La Nina system is forecast to ease over the coming months, temperatures will begin to climb across the state - with heatwaves already having been forecast across much of north east, mid north and south east South Australia already.
