The Times

A sparkling New Year's Eve display wins Harbor Views picture competitio

Updated January 9 2023 - 12:34pm, first published January 5 2023 - 9:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hayley Waye is the winner of this week's The Times Harbor View Photographic Competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.