Hayley Waye is the winner of this week's The Times Harbor View Photographic Competition.
Hayley snapped the sparkles of the New Year's Eve fireworks at Goolwa, catching the fun start to 2023. Hayley will receive a $50 gift card for her win.
The competition will continue over summer so why not grab your camera or phone and send in photos which represents the region in all of its glory. Previous submitted entries which have not appeared will still be considered, but for a better chance why not send in more than one.
