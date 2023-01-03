Fishing report: Goolwa, Victor Harbor, Cape Jervis

2. Victor Harbor/Parson's Beaches: Some big snook have been caught from the back of Wright Island, along with tommy ruffs, squid and flathead. reasonably warm weather greeted boat crews on New Year's Day as they launched for offshore trips to the Sanders Bank, Tunk Head and The Pages for tuna up to 15 kilos, red nannygai, trevalley and snapper (rules apply - check with PIRSA).

