Fishing report: Goolwa, Victor Harbor, Cape Jervis

1. Upper Coorong/Goolwa/Freshwater: A very Happy New Year to all our readers! Pse remember and observe the closure of our River Murray waters from the Victorian border to Wellington for recreational fishing, boating and leisure activities (inc. kayaks and canoes).
Salt Creek again has seen many visitors over the Christmas/New Year period as shore-based anglers fished for salmon, mulloway, shark and mullet, with varying degrees of success.
Policeman's Point to the Goolwa river mouth has mullet and salmon to 1 kilo on the high tides in the late afternoons. Mundoo and Scab channels also have salmon trout and mullet and there is the occasional soapie mulloway up at Tauwitchere Point.
Cockle raking continues with fishers working both sides of the river mouth in recent days.
2. Victor Harbor/Parson's Beaches: Some big snook have been caught from the back of Wright Island, along with tommy ruffs, squid and flathead. reasonably warm weather greeted boat crews on New Year's Day as they launched for offshore trips to the Sanders Bank, Tunk Head and The Pages for tuna up to 15 kilos, red nannygai, trevalley and snapper (rules apply - check with PIRSA).
Broady's Patch has early morning garfish and squid, while The Bluff wharf has squid and tommies after dusk.
Waitpinga and Parson's beaches have seen large numbers of fisho's trying for mullet, salmon trout and even mulloway at night. Basham's beach has a few small tommies on the western end.
3. Cape Jervis/Wirrina/Lady Bay: Boat crews have been reporting good catches of squid from several popular fishing locations on this side of the South Coast, especially Lady Bay, Normanville, Wirrina and Rapid Bay.
An occasional KG whiting has come from the deeper water drops off Wirrina and I did have an unconfirmed report of 5-6 kilo tuna in Backstairs Passage in the week before Christmas.
Yellowfin whiting, tommies and squid are right along the coast for shore and jetty-based anglers, with Second Valley Myponga beach and Silver Sands being the pick of fishing spots.
The jetty at Cape Jervis has gar, squid and tommies, again after dusk and a small school of Rat kingfish were sighted at Rapid Head (out from the old quarry) on New Year's eve.
Tight Lines and See You Next Week! Greg James.
