First fishing report for 2023

By Greg James
Updated January 4 2023 - 10:07am, first published 9:35am
Fishing report: Goolwa, Victor Harbor, Cape Jervis

1. Upper Coorong/Goolwa/Freshwater: A very Happy New Year to all our readers! Pse remember and observe the closure of our River Murray waters from the Victorian border to Wellington for recreational fishing, boating and leisure activities (inc. kayaks and canoes).

