A Goolwa family have pleaded with the public not to use illegal fireworks, after their narrow escape on New Year's Eve.
Josh Edwards and Taylah Sims were taking their son Jaxon (six) for a stroll along Riverside Drive to view the midnight fireworks from Goolwa Bridge, when a set of illegal fireworks exploded two metres from where they were standing.
"It happened just after midnight, I felt something hot hit my face and then several loud explosions, not just one, but three or four in a row," Josh said.
"We were walking towards the boardwalk where the boats are parked and all of a sudden there were explosions about two metres in front of us, we thought perhaps a firework had bounced off and gone the wrong direction, but then we realised we were in danger and we had to flee the area."
"Taylah was in such distress, she was in tears and panicking, it totally ruined New Year's Eve for us."
The couple quickly fled the area, picking Jaxon up in his pram and running as fast as they could.
"When we returned to the area the next day, we saw evidence that someone had used illegal fireworks," Josh said.
"I don't know where people get this stuff from, it's not legal" Taylah said.
"Don't be idiots, let the professionals do their job, there is a reason the CFS are involved on New Year's Eve, they are there in case it goes wrong."
"We heard some stories of people almost being hit by flares, we just want to let those people know to be careful."
The couple's near miss comes in tandem with the Country and Metropolitan Fire Services, who issued a statement on December 30, warning the public against the use of illegal fireworks.
Minister for Emergency Services, Joe Szakacs said the start of a new year should be a time for optimism and hope, not despair.
"Our fire services do not want to see you this New Year's Eve. They don't want to see any family starting the new year to needless harm or risk due to illegal fireworks. Their simple message is, leave fireworks to the experts," Minister Szakacs said.
"Illegal fireworks bring the real risk of severe injury, disfigurement, and death, which is not the way anyone should welcome the new year. Adding alcohol consumption into the mix only heightens the risk."
The CFS State Duty Commander has since confirmed there were no cases of fires caused by fireworks on New Year's Eve, but the warning remains.
