"They were two metres away, I felt something hot hit my face and we ran"

By Emma Heidenreich
Updated January 4 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 11:08am
Goolwa couple Josh and Taylah with son, Jaxon, plead with public to leave fireworks to the experts, after their harrowing experience on New Year's Eve. Photo by Emma Heidenreich

A Goolwa family have pleaded with the public not to use illegal fireworks, after their narrow escape on New Year's Eve.

