Clayton Bay fire, CFS warn to leave area

CFS have issued the following Watch and Act message for Clayton Bay.
The CLAYTON BAY, IBIS ROAD fire is uncontrolled. This grass fire is burning in a Northerly direction towards Finniss Clayton Rd, and Thomas Rd near Clayton Bay, Currency Creek and Goolwa. Road closure may be put into place. Please avoid the area. Conditions are continually changing.
Take action now as this bushfire may threaten your safety. Prepare to leave. Check that the path is clear and go to a safer place. Do not enter this area as conditions are dangerous.
For updates listen to your local ABC radio station on a battery powered radio, visit the CFS website www.cfs.sa.gov.au or phone the Information Hotline on 1800 362 361.
You may lose power, water, phone and data connections.
Fire crews are responding but you should not expect a firefighter at your door.
The threat of this fire has reduced, however people are reminded to take care in the area.
Smoke will reduce visibility on the roads and there is a risk of falling trees and branches.
For information on bushfires check the CFS website at www.cfs.sa.gov.au or phone the Information Hotline on 1800 362 361.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.