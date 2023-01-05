South Australian State Emergency Service (SASES) personnel will continue to reach out to the Lower Lakes community, particularly residents of the low-lying shack areas of Milang from today.
As the peak flows progress down to the lower part of the River Murray and into the Lower Lakes over the coming week, a combination of these inflows, wind and high tides mean that shack areas of Milang and low-lying areas of the Lower Lakes are likely to experience rising water levels.
SASES and council representatives will host an informal community meeting tomorrow evening, for community members in the low-lying areas of the Lower Lakes who may experience these impacts, at the Milang Regatta Club from 6pm to 7pm.
Tomorrow, filled sandbags will be available at the reserve on the corner of Woodrow Drive and Paddlesteamer Drive for residents of the low-lying shack areas of Milang. This is near where sand and sandbags have previously been made available for the community.
SASES advise that due to safety concerns, a decision has been made to close the Milang Jetty and Milang Public Boat Ramp.
SASES are also advising members of the Milang and Lower Lakes community-particularly those with properties which have experienced similar impacts due to tides and winds in the past-to be aware of the risk of rising water levels and to stay informed over the coming weeks.
