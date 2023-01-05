The Times

State Government defend axe of bike track, said 'health is a priority' instead

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated January 5 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 1:30pm
Axing of the proposed upgrade to the Hindmarsh Valley Mountain Bike Track has drawn criticism from the Opposition and mountain biking peak body. Photo supplied by Fleurieu Trails and Destination Trails Australia

The State Government has axed planned upgrades to the new Hindmarsh Valley National Park mountain bike trails near Victor Harbor, defending the decision by saying health and education are their number one policy priorities at present.

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

