The State Government has axed planned upgrades to the new Hindmarsh Valley National Park mountain bike trails near Victor Harbor, defending the decision by saying health and education are their number one policy priorities at present.
Cancellation of the upgrades are part of a proposed $5.25 million funding scheme for expansion of the Fox Creek Bike Park in Cudlee Creek, which has also been axed.
A Spokesperson for Bicycle SA, the peak body for recreational and commuter cycling in South Australia, said the decision has understandably garnered disappointment from the mountain biking community.
"That money was to go towards making Fox Creek a national cycle tourism destination...This investment was to be to the benefit of so many more South Australians than just its mountain bike riders," they said.
Transport and Infrastructure Minister Tom Koutsantonis said the government was redirecting the money to its priorities of "health, education, infrastructure and jobs".
Minister Koutsantonis said while the Fox Creek development was a "good idea", his government had to prioritise funding.
Leader of the Opposition, David Speirs has been open with his disapproval of the decision.
"We were going to create a new mountain bike path just outside of Victor Harbor - that has been axed as well," he said.
"Mountain biking is a rapidly growing sport which gets South Australians (especially our kids) into the great outdoors. It's also a significant economic driver, punching well above its weight in terms of benefits delivered for dollars invested. We should be building up this sport instead of tearing away opportunities for its development."
The cancellation of the upgrade is widely viewed as a step backwards from the proposed mountain bike trail network under the Victor Harbor Mountain Bike Strategy released in 2016 and the August 2021 announcement of the recreational upgrade across the Hindmarsh Valley area.
