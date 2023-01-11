JANUARY
FOOD EMBASSY
Ya'yurumi wunyi Ruwi' - Food and Country
Thursday, January 12, Muwerang- Kent Reserve, Kent Dr, Victor Harbor, from 4.30pm-6pm. Explore connections between culture, place and food with Kyla McHughes, a local Ngarrindjeri Mimini artist and Ngarrindjeri Language teacher. Hear about regenerative food systems from a First Nations perspective including traditional foods and harvesting stories of the Ngarrindjeri people. Native tea and a small native food tasting provided. Tickets $10, First Nations people free, book at https://events.humanitix.com/
MARKET FRESH
Willunga Farmers Market
Saturday, January 14, 8 a.m. - 12 noon at Willunga High School. Taste the region with fresh fruit and vegetables; dairy, meat, seafood and poultry; bakery, condiments and small goods; wine and cider; plants; coffee and breakfast. For more information go to https://willungafarmersmarket.com.au/
CARS N COFFEE
McDonalds Victor Harbor
Sunday, January 14, 7.30-10.30am at McDonalds Victor Harbor. Bring your classic car, or just come take a look and have a chat with fellow car enthusiasts.
PUBLIC SHOWING
Victor Harbor Art Show
Saturday, January 14 to Saturday, January 21, Warland Reserve, Victor Harbor, from 9.30am to 8.30pm. Check out Australia's largest outdoor art exhibition and see more than 1400 pieces of work from more than 500 artists from across the nation. Entry is $8 for adults and children under 16 years are free. For more information visit https://victorharborartshow.com.au/
PRODUCE GALORE
Victor Harbor Farmers Market
Saturday, January 14, Grosvenor Gardens, 8am-12.30pm, fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many more stalls, food and drink available, live music, for details visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au/
GO FOR A STROLL
Sunday, January 15, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm. There are around 60 market stalls where you can find bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more. Get in some Christmas gift shopping while you enjoy a day out with family and friends. There are food and drink options available. For more details or to book a stall visit https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
GUARDIANS OF THE ENVIRONMENT
Friends of the Hindmarsh River Estuary
Sunday, January 15, 10am-12noon, location changes according to needs, so contact hindmarshriverestuary@gmail.com if you are interested in getting involved. Friends of Hindmarsh River Estuary are a group of volunteers who care for the Hindmarsh River and its reserves and parks, working to increase the biodiversity of the environment both with weeding and propagation. We are open to all who want to join, regardless of age or capacity.
MARKET FAIR
Goolwa Wharf Rotary Market
Sunday, January 15, 9am-3pm, at the Goolwa Wharf. Numbering around 80 stalls, the market includes bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, woodwork, produce, cakes and pastries, and so much more. Grab a bargain and check out the Christmas gift shopping. Plenty of food and drink options are available. For more information visit https://www.rotaryencounterbay.org.au/markets/goolwa-market/
CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL
Animals Anonymous - Interactive Wildlife Show
Monday, January 16, Victor Harbor Public Library, 1 Bay Road, 10.30am-12.30pm. Friends of the Victor Harbor Library are bringing a show where you can meet some of Australia's most amazing animals. There will be friendly native reptiles, birds, marsupials and more in the inclusive and educational interactive experience. Bookings are essential with children under 8 requiring direct supervision by an adult and aged 8-15 with a guardian in the civic centre vicinity. For bookings visit https://allevents.in
RELAX AND CREATE
Nature Chill Out
Tuesday, Jan 17, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Goolwa Library, 11 Cadell Street Goolwa, immerse yourself in nature with this activity full of wildly natural items to use as creatively as you can. An array of fresh and dry natural objects will be available for you to freely create whilst listening to the "Nature Piano Relaxation" soundtrack. An inspirational ideas board will be on display to spur on eager crafters.
THREE DAYS TO PLAY
Youth Theatre Workshops
January 18, Victor Harbor Town Hall, 10am-4pm; January 19, Milang Institute, 10am-4pm; January 20, Goolwa Centenary Hall, 10am-4pm. Free activity for young people aged 12-25. Find your theatre-loving tribe and have fun learning new skills as you join two award winning theatre professionals, Sally Hardy and Rory Walker, and make a new play in only three days! Participants can choose to perform, or they may wish to focus on writing, design or music, and the workshops will culminate in a live performance for family and friends at the Goolwa Centenary Hall. Transport for participants to/from workshops available - book your seat by Wednesday, January 11, with City of Victor Harbor or for more information phone 0418 811 780. Lunch, snacks and water provided at workshops. Light nibbles and non-alcoholic drinks provided at the performance.
FEBRUARY
VEGGIE SWAP
Fleurieu Environment Centre
Saturday, February 4, 9.30am at Fleurieu Environment Centre, Normanville. A great social event where people come together and swap their surplus produce in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere while catching up with old friends and making new ones.
MARCH
SUN AND MUSIC
The Red Hot Summer Tour 2023
The Red Hot Summer Tour returns in 2023 with a phenomenal line-up, bringing together some of the most iconic names in Australian music. The tour features Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley. Book your transport now so you can see these incredible artists live in action! Bus seats with LinkSA must be booked in advance. For ticket information, see ticketmaster.
JUNE
WHALES AND WONDER
Victor Harbor Sacred Whales, Indigenous Wellness and Ancient Wisdom Retreat and Festival
Fri, June 9, 1:30 p.m. - Sun, 11 June, 7:30 p.m. at the Victor Harbor Horse Drawn Tramway, Esplanade, Victor Harbor SA. Tickets are $330 p/p and available at Humanitix.
