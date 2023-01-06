The Times
A Mount Compass Area School student has scored a high ATAR and will look to study engineering

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
January 6 2023 - 1:22pm
Mount Compass Area School student Caleb Van Zyl is the Dux of his school with a with an ATAR score of 99.95. Congratulations Caleb and all the best with your future. Picture, Supplied.

With a lot of hard work and determination one Mount Compass Area School student has ended his high school studies with a perfect ATAR score.

Local News

