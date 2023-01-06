With a lot of hard work and determination one Mount Compass Area School student has ended his high school studies with a perfect ATAR score.
With a score of 99.95, Caleb Van Zyl is the Dux of his school and all the stress, enjoyment and learning from his final year of school studying paid off when he saw his ATAR.
"It was quite a relief to see my ATAR score as a lot of work went into getting it and it was quite good to see the outcome," Caleb said.
"The final year was an enjoyable and stressful one. A little bit of both. It was stressful at some points due to the workload being a lot at one point.
"Then at another point there wouldn't be a lot. It was also a really great feeling to be announced as Dux of Mount Compass Area School.
"I think I'll be back this year to receive an award, so that's very exciting."
With this just the beginning of Caleb's adult life, he has an interest already in what he would like to study and a profession he wants to join.
"I want to become an engineer," he said.
"I'm just not sure where I'm going to go after Uni. That's the biggest thing right now. I've got two courses down right now, robotics engineering and biomedical engineering.
"Bio engineering is my first preference, but what I do after Uni is still undecided. I want to get my university studies behind me then I'll see what's up.
"I can also go overseas with uni, so I may look at that."
Caleb's mum, Chrisna said that they are very proud of Caleb and his academic success, but he's more than just an ATAR score.
"We're from South Africa, so we don't know this system very well, we were just happy he got accepted as an early entry to Uni," Chrisna said.
"He's a balanced kid. It's a good achievement, but there's more to him than an ATAR. To see your kid as a balanced adult is more than a score.
"We're so thankful to the Mount Compass Area School community. They have such wonderful one-on-one support for their students. Caleb couldn't have had a better education.
"He was one of three in his specialist math class, you can't get better than that.
"We're really proud parents, but he's more than an ATAR."
For any students heading into year 12 for 2023, Caleb has a few study tips to pass on to the upcoming seniors.
"Keep it balanced," he said.
"When it gets too stressful it can be hard to keep your head in the game, but keeping a balance is always good."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.