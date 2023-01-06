Nostalgia trending with Millennials and Gen-Z

New data has revealed people aged 25-34 are the biggest consumers of nostalgic fashion trends from the '50s to the '00s. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

People aged 25-34 are the biggest consumers of nostalgic fashion trends from the '50s to the '00s, new data has revealed.

Pop culture t-shirt brand Threadheads has analysed Google trends and its own sales data from the last three years to determine which age group purchases the most clothing inspired by decades-old-fashioned trends, such as crop tops and graphic tees.

According to Threadheads' findings, millennials and Gen-Z, who may not have even been alive when these pieces of clothing first became popular, purchase more than 50 per cent of all of Threadheads' clothing inspired by trends gone by. In contrast, those aged 18-24 and 35-44 each account for just 20 per cent of the brand's nostalgic clothing sales.

The statistics align with the recent rise in nostalgia marketing, which digital marketing and growth marketing platform AdRoll defines as "the strategy of tapping into positive, familiar concepts from previous decades to build trust for new ideas and reinvigorate modern campaigns."

Nostalgia marketing becoming particularly effective over the last few years can be attributed to the residual effects of the pandemic, according to Le Moyne College psychology professor Krystine Batcho.

"People seek solace in nostalgia when experiencing loss, worry, solitude, or uncertainty... nostalgia makes people hopeful about the future," she said (via RGC Digital Marketing).

As for why those aged 25-34 are particularly susceptible to the pull of nostalgia marketing, SKMG communications consultant Sam Somers explained: "millennials are the first generation to grow up with the internet and, in turn, have constant, easy access to international culture and various sub-cultures of society."

"Because of this, trends shifted faster as the rate of technological change growth. For them, it's easier to look back on the past when there's just so much of it available," Somers wrote for Mumbrella.

As for other enlightening findings from Threadheads, searches for the '80s-inspired crop top surged by over 500 per cent in 2017, while the graphic tee peaked in popularity in 2022 with 165,000 searches per month.

As it stands, European customers have purchased the most graphic tees from Threadheads this year, making up 44 per cent of the company's overall graphic tee sales. Meanwhile, customers in Oceania trail just behind at 43 per cent of graphic tee sales. Surprisingly, customers in the UK and the Americas, as well as Asia, Germany, France and Spain, make up just 41 per cent of the graphic tee's sales cumulatively.