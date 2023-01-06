Remediation works on the Commercial Road Bridge in Strathalbyn's town centre will commence on 10 January and anticipated completion in April 2023.
Council contractors will coordinate the construction works and traffic management to minimise impacts to existing business operations nearby and community access along Commercial Rod
Traffic management will be in place during the works to maintain traffic flow and ensure safety of the work site.
Essential elements of this project include repairs to the bridges concrete wing wall and wastewater infrastructure which incorporates removal of existing verge tree, replacing the side entry pit, storm water relocation and a concrete spoon drain upgrade.
Works will also include construction of a gabion retaining wall (wire cages filled with rocks), to ensure important erosion control of the riverside escarpment to the rear of the Strathalbyn Swimming Pool. This method of erosion control is environmentally sustainable and has already been successfully used along the existing riverbank.
Total project costs of $380K will be funded through the State Government's Local
Roads Community & Infrastructure grant funding under the Department for Infrastructure and Transport.
Project updates can be found at www.alexandrina.sa.gov.au/projectupdates
