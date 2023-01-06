The Times

Works set to begin on Commercial Road Bridge in Strathalbyn

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
January 6 2023 - 1:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture, Alexandrina Council.

Remediation works on the Commercial Road Bridge in Strathalbyn's town centre will commence on 10 January and anticipated completion in April 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.