The Times

Goolwa will host the travelling Ramblin' Moon Revue early January

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated January 6 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ramblin' Moon Revue ready to set on Goolwa

The Ramblin' Moon Revue, is a travelling live music roadshow featuring some of Adelaide's favourite folk/blues/indie/country artists and are set to pull into the Fleurieu Peninsula for a show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.