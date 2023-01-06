Ramblin' Moon Revue ready to set on Goolwa

The Ramblin' Moon Revue, is a travelling live music roadshow featuring some of Adelaide's favourite folk/blues/indie/country artists and are set to pull into the Fleurieu Peninsula for a show.
The merry band of musicians hitting the road this summer include AP D'Antonio, Jen Lush, Bennett and Co., Georgy Rochow, Alexander Black and Jessica Luxx, an eclectic mix of seasoned performers and emerging local songwriting talent.
Their little yellow tour bus, Lesley, will roll into Goolwa on Sunday, January 15, 2023 for a festive launch party of song, story-telling and singalongs, hosted by local legends at the Murray Delta Juke Joint.
Musicians and live music venues have had it particularly tough for the past few years dealing with Covid restrictions, lockdowns, forced closures, event cancellations, and limits on audience numbers.
The Ramblin' Moon Revue hopes to breathe some old fashioned travelling troubadour spirit back into the state's vibrant live music scene and shine a spotlight on some of the wonderful venues in it's regions.
Tours like these create valuable and lasting connections between artists, fans, venues and the wider community.
They not only showcase Adelaide's amazing creative talent to new audiences, but also highlight South Australia as a significant and progressive cultural hotspot for quality original music and other artistic initiatives.
So now's a great time to switch off the tellie, stop the scrolling for a few hours and head down to your favourite local music venue for a fantastic afternoon of live entertainment.
For more information about the tour series, featured artists and to get your tickets, visit ramblinmoonrevue.com
