With the stench of smoke still lingering, a recent fire in Clayton Bay has left behind scorched earth and community members thankful for the quick working emergency service crews.
On Wednesday, January 4, 2023 Country Fire Service (CFS) battled the blaze at the bay which quickly engulfed seven hectares at the quiet coastal community.
The cause of the fire was a lawnmower and happened while mowing grass in a paddock.
The first brigade arrived at the incident at 2:36pm, with the last to finish mopping up at 7:46pm the same night.
With the damage estimation still undetermined a community member of Clayton Bay who wanted to remain anonymous said it was a very scary situation when the community faced a leave now message.
"When the prepare to leave message was heard, that's when I knew this fire was very serious," the community member said.
"There was a lot of smoke and with a lot of dry grass between the fire location and the town it had the opportunity to get out of hand very quickly.
"The emergency services did an excellent job. We're very thankful to them for their hard work."
With the CFS resources that responded to the fire, six trucks, two pumpers, three bulk water carriers, and four bomber aircraft totaling in four drops were needed to get the fire under control and eventually extinguished.
The final result of the fire saw damage to fencing on owners' property and two neighbouring properties.
A spokesperson for the CFS said that community members need to ensure they have their five minute plan because fires like this can happen quickly.
"Get these five minutes plans ready, so you're ready for when a bushfire starts," the spokesperson said.
