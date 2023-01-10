The Times
A recent fire at Clayton Bay saw seven hectares of land up in flames

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated January 11 2023 - 4:56pm, first published January 10 2023 - 11:30am
With the stench of smoke still lingering, a recent fire in Clayton Bay has left behind scorched earth and community members thankful for the quick working emergency service crews.

