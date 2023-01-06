City of Victor Harbor seek community representative nominations

The City of Victor Harbor are seeking nominations for community representatives to serve on two important committees.
The two committees are Disability Access and Inclusion Advisory Committee and the Southern Communities Transport Scheme (SCOTS) Advisory Committee.
Advisory committees play an important role in ensuring broader community involvement in local decision making.
They are made up of a combination of Council Members, Council staff and community representatives.
For further details and nomination forms, visit Council's website: www.victor.sa.gov.au
Applications close at 5pm on Thursday, February 6 2023.
