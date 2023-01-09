Breaking: Fatal Crash Hindmarsh Valley

A man has died and four other people injured following a serious crash at Hindmarsh Valley last night.
About 6.30pm on Saturday 7 January, police were called to Victor Harbor Road near Bambrick Road after a Mitsubishi station wagon and Ford truck towing a trailer collided.
The driver of the Mitsubishi a 20-year-old man from Ingle Farm, sadly died at the scene.
The driver of the Ford a 42-year-old woman from Kangarilla was taken to the Flinders Medical Centre by road while her passenger, a 75-year-old woman from McLaren Flat was airlifted there. Two young children were also in the vehicle and were taken to the local South Coast District Hospital.
Victor Harbor Rd was closed between Welch Road and Goolwa Road and also at Hindmarsh Tiers Road for several hours while Major Crash Investigators examined the scene. It reopened just after 4am.
The man's death is the third life lost on SA roads compared with zero at the same time last year.
Updates to come.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
