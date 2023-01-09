Friends of the Kangarilla Austin family injured in the horror crash on Victor Harbor Road on Saturday, January 7 have started a crowdfunding campaign in support of the family - already raising more than $18,000.
The crash, which left a 20-year-old Ingle Farm man dead, also left 42-year-old mother of two, Aleysha Austin, in a critical condition.
The Austin family, who run Healy's Camel and Pony Farm on Kangarilla Road, lost two of their camels in the accident - their source of income, resident Saffy Ossa said.
"The crowdfund is to help the family through this very difficult time. They lost two of their most prized assets, the camels, in the crash and mother Aleysha is in critical condition in hospital, leaving her husband to look after their five beautiful children with little to no income," she said.
Aleysha Austin was the driver of the Ford involved in the accident, she was driving with her mum, Lyn in the passenger seat and two children, Airlie and Billie - Lyn was flown to Flinders Medical Centre and Aleysha was taken by ambulance.
Major Crash Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the accident.
If you wish to support the Austin family at this time, you can find the campaign link here: https://www.mycause.com.au/page/302951/support-for-the-austin-family
