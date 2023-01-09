The Times

Friends of family involved in fatal Hindmarsh Valley accident call on community for support

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated January 11 2023 - 4:20pm, first published January 9 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Healy's Pony and Camel Farm operates well-known camel tours on Fleurieu beaches. File photo

Friends of the Kangarilla Austin family injured in the horror crash on Victor Harbor Road on Saturday, January 7 have started a crowdfunding campaign in support of the family - already raising more than $18,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.