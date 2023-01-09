Alexandrina Council have announced their Australia Day Award recipients and have encouraged the Fleurieu Peninsula community to come celebrate in Goolwa and Strathalbyn.
The ceremonies will aim to celebrate the diverse and remarkable contributions of extraordinary Australians within the community and the awards will be presented at two Australia Day ceremonies on Thursday, January 26, 2023 in Strathalbyn at 9am and 11am in Goolwa.
The Strathalbyn outdoor picnic event at the Soldiers Memorial Gardens welcomes members of the public to bring chairs and picnic rugs, enjoy music from the Strathalbyn and District Concert Band from 7.30am and celebrate the award recipients with friends and family with an official ceremony at 9am.
In Goolwa the Australia Day Award ceremony and Citizenship ceremony starts at 11am at Centenary Hall in Cadell Street, Goolwa with the Goolwa Band playing on arrival.
Alexandrina Council is proud to announce the recipients of the 2023 Australia Day Awards.These awards publicly honour those who continue to serve our community and make Alexandrina a better place.
Award recipients for the Alexandrina region are:
Goolwa and Surrounds Citizen of the Year 2023 will be awarded to Claire Fuller.
Claire has lived in Alexandrina for the last 36 years and is an active community member. For the last 25 years, Claire has been involved with the Port Elliot Show Society and has played an active role in fund raising and supporting important causes.
She has brought in $165,000 worth of donations with Relay for Life over 13 years and continues to volunteer with Riding for the Disabled organisation.
Strathalbyn and Surrounds Citizen of the Year 2023 will be awarded to Linda McLoughlin.
Linda McLoughlin is a multi-term treasurer of the Strathalbyn Tourism Association (STA) and has been an active member of the Tourism Association in several leadership roles for many years.
As a key part of the group who organised the Strathalbyn Antiques and Collectables Fair in August 2022, she was responsible for attracting the many visitors to the town and subsequent benefits enjoyed by the many traders. Linda is not only treasurer of the STA, but also for the Gilbert's Motor Museum.
Running SA's newest museum requires a steady and diligent treasurer to make it viable and effective. Linda has managed this role since the formation of the Museum two and a half years ago.
It is estimated that the museum has attracted over 10,000 visitors to the town in the first two years, for the benefit of other local businesses and community.
Goolwa and Surrounds Young Citizen of the Year 2023 will be awarded to Eli Modra.
Eli has dedicated his life to serving the community though the local Country Fire Service (CFS). For 18 years, Eli has worked his way up from being a Cadet in primary school to now being the Port Elliot CFS Captain and Regional Training Officer.
His focus on training up the next generation of CFS officers is important for the future of our region.
Strathalbyn and Surrounds Young Citizen of the Year 2023, be awarded to Melanie Cross.
Melanie is an active participant in both netball and tennis in her community and goes beyond just playing in these sports. While working at Nutrient Ag Solutions, and studying an Agricultural Degree, Melanie also mentors high school girls who are seeking to follow her footsteps and look at a career in Agriculture.
Her focus is on creating a succession plan for the future of Milang in this industry. She also is a part of community groups that support the agriculture industry of Milang.
Goolwa and Surrounds Community Event of the Year 2023 will be awarded to the Middleton Town and Foreshore Association: Middleton Jazz in the Park.
The Middleton Jazz in the Park event has a fantastic impact on the community every year.
Through this event, funds are raised for community organisations, including the CFS and local surf lifesaving clubs. Volunteers from the Middleton Country Fire Service assisted with the running of the event as well as private landowners collaborating to enable parking on their properties.
Members from the Port Elliot Surf Lifesaving Club put together and sold grazing boxes using local produce. Food and wine vendors also attended on the day, so the event supported local businesses in many ways.
It was a fabulous event enjoyed by many and all made possible through the collaboration of local groups and organisations.
Strathalbyn and Surrounds Community Event of the Year 2023 will be awarded to the Strathalbyn Agricultural Society, 150th Show Anniversary.
Each year the Strathalbyn Agricultural Society holds their fantastic Agricultural show event that gathers those from the community and beyond.
In 2022, they celebrated their 150th show anniversary that showcased the best of farm machinery, side shows, live music and entertainment, and other exhibits.
Goolwa and Surrounds Active Citizenship 2023 will be awarded to Friends of the Oscar W.
The Friends of the Oscar W continue to ensure that the iconic PS Oscar W is working at its best for residents and tourists visiting the region.
Without the Friends of the Oscar W, the paddle steamer would not be able to function as it currently does. The passion and dedication of this group of approximately 175 volunteers, many of who were involved in driving her restoration to make sure she remains operational day in and out.
Weekly Wednesday working bees maintain the vessel to the standard required for her to run and keep a float. The paddle steamer is a powerful reminder of our history and their efforts ensure that she remains safe and functional for all who walk her decks or take a cruise on the majestic vessel.
Strathalbyn and Surrounds Active Citizenship 2023, be awarded to Port Milang Historic Railway Museum Inc.
Ten years ago, the Milang Railway Museum was a small community museum with a few volunteers and around half a dozen visitors each weekend.
In 2013, some new local volunteers joined and started a process which has re-energised, expanded and upgraded the museum.
Its popularity has grown to draw visitors to the town, many from far afield, every weekend. As a result, businesses in Milang have enjoyed a steady growth in their weekend trade.
The museum is run entirely by local volunteers and contributes significantly to the growth of Milang.
'Mayor's Community Service Awards' 2023: Goolwa and Surrounds: Jill & Lee McKenzie
Jill and Lee McKenzie have given tirelessly and joyfully to the Tooperang War Memorial Hall over an enormous number of years.
Jill is Hall Treasurer, which includes organising, taking bookings, and preparing the hall for events. Lee is Hall President and has an amazing ability to network to include people from all walks of life and bring them into the community and make them feel welcomed.
New arrivals to the area are quickly sought out and invited to attend events at the Hall and are welcomed and introduced by Lee to all.
Strathalbyn and Surrounds: Strath Neighbourhood Centre
The Strath Neighbourhood Centre is a progressive, supportive environment, with an ethos of respect, dignity, acceptance, and inclusion to all community members.
In the past year, Strath Neighbourhood Centre has supported the community through welfare support, emergency food relief, special circumstance assistance and other ongoing support.
The organisation has commenced programs in the community to support those in need and play a vital role in our region.
Alexandrina Council Mayor Keith Parkes congratulated all award recipients and recognises what they do for the community.
"I welcome the entire community to attend our Australia Day events in Strathalbyn and Goolwa and extend a warm thank you and congratulations to those who will receive an Australia Day Award," Mayor Parkes said.
"Our community would not be the same without your input. It is inspiring to learn about what you humbly do for our region and it will be a privilege to personally see you all at the upcoming Australia Day celebrations to present these awards."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.