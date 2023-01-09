The Times
Australia Day Award recipients announced by Alexandrina Council

Matt Welch
Matt Welch
January 10 2023
Alexandrina Council have announced their Australia Day Award recipients for 2023. Picture, Matt Welch.

Alexandrina Council have announced their Australia Day Award recipients and have encouraged the Fleurieu Peninsula community to come celebrate in Goolwa and Strathalbyn.

