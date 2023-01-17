Ruth Gates a the winner in The Times Harbor View Photographic Competition.
Ruth's beautiful shot of The Bluff at dusk caught the shimmering summer light. She will receive a $50 gift card for her win.
The competition will continue over summer so why not grab your camera or phone and send in photos which represents the region in all of its glory.
Previous submitted entries which have not appeared will still be considered, but for a better chance why not send in more than one.
Enter through using the form below. For full terms and conditions visit victorharbortimes.com.au
