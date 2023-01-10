Alexandrina Council seek committee members

Council is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) from interested persons who wish to be a member of the Cemetery Advisory Committee.
The purpose of the Committee is; to provide advice and recommendations to Council, to assist in preserving and maintaining cemeteries, help promote and encourage the enjoyment and appreciation of cemeteries, advocate on specific matters relating to cemeteries and participate in joint projects relating to cemeteries within the Alexandrina Council district.
If you have an interest in cemetery management and preservation and/or have relevant skills to contribute to the Advisory Committee to the Council, you are encouraged to apply.
Please read the Terms of Reference and complete the online EOI form on Council's website at mysay.alexandrina.sa.gov.au, enquiries can be sent to alex@alexandrina.sa.gov.au
EOI will be accepted by Council until 5pm on Friday, 3 February 2023. For further information please contact Council's Cemeteries Officer on 8555 7000.
