Council seek committee members

By Alexandrina Council
Updated January 11 2023 - 11:26am, first published January 10 2023 - 12:41pm
Alexandrina Council seek committee members

Council is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) from interested persons who wish to be a member of the Cemetery Advisory Committee.

