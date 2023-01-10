Victor Harbor host Club Championships

Rolling into 2023, Victor Harbor Bowling Club have hosted the Club Championships on Friday, January 6, 2023.
In the Mixed Pairs, a semi-final (15 ends) of this event was played between Ken and Sue Waller versus Fred Kelly and Ebba Ness.
It was a very good contest with Fred & Ebba just edging out the Wallers on the last end. In the other semi-final, Ben and Rachel Wolfenden got home by one shot over Graham Wilson and Lyn Thatcher in an outstanding match.
They now progress to the Grand Final (18 ends). The date is to be decided, depending on availabilities, and club members will be advised once a date is decided.
In the final of the Men's Triples, Ken Mableson, Dale Speck and Ian Price defeated Graham Houston, Frank Pedretti and Tony Forshaw in an intriguing match-up.
Ladies Pennants
The Division 3 ladies were involved in a Pennant game on Thursday between the 2 Victor sides.
White ran out victors by 3 shots 45 to 42. Trish Williams (Blue) defeated Christine Harris (White) 27/17, whilst Jan Pippos (White) defeated Eileen Wreford (Blue) 28/15.
In the Bridgestone Super Triples, the Goolwa combination of Kym Kotz, Trevor Hunter and Geoff Dutton ran out comfortable winners.
Second went to Barry Niven, Jan Bakker and Ian Farrows, while in third place were the locals, Bill Nash, 'Chopper' Speed and Brendan Hehir. WOL were John Brown, Mike Hentschke and Bob Vowles.
In Saturday Pennants, Victor was successful in 4 of the 7 teams.
Division 1 scored a much needed 12 points over Goolwa White with all rinks up. The rinks of Ken Mableson and Bill Nash battled hard to record narrow wins and Len Basford's rink finished up by 6.
Div 2 Blue played PE away and recorded a 5 shot win due to an excellent result in Tony Forshaw's rink and a draw to Graham Houston.
Div 2 White were away to EB Blue and found the going difficult in all 3 rinks. Div 3 played Clarendon away and scored 10 points with an outstanding 29 shot win to Ian Brown and a good win to Craig Jacobs.
Div 4 were at home to EB Gold and were carried by Bronwen Mullen's rink with another excellent 21 shot win. Leith Davies rink got close.
Div 5 travelled to Yankalilla and suffered a narrow 4 shot loss despite a good win to Jan Pippos. Div 6 played Aldinga Blue away and also lost narrowly by 3 shots with Trevor Urlwin up by one and Ray Watson down by four.
The club would like to thank everyone who contributed to the Christmas raffle and the Dinner where over $3000 was raised.
Thanks also to the ground staff who have repainted all the black lines on the greens over the break, and have the greens running nicely.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.