8.8 per cent fee increase at dumps in Goolwa, Yankalilla, Strathalbyn and Kangaroo Island

By Emma Heidenreich
Updated January 11 2023 - 2:48pm, first published January 10 2023 - 2:30pm
Dump price increase from January 1

An 8.8 per cent fee increase applies to additional general waste disposal in Goolwa, Yankalilla, Strathalbyn and Kangaroo Island as of January 1.

