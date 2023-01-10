Dump price increase from January 1

An 8.8 per cent fee increase applies to additional general waste disposal in Goolwa, Yankalilla, Strathalbyn and Kangaroo Island as of January 1.
The price increase applies to additional general waste brought into the dump, it does not include curbside recycling or general waste bins, which are covered by council rates.
This is the first price increase since July 2021 and applies to waste and recycling depots in Goolwa, Strathalbyn, Yankalilla and Kangaroo Island.
Price increases, a Spokesperson for the Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority (FWRA) said, are necessary to cover the increasing costs of fuel, parts and equipment, waste disposal and the solid waste levy.
"For example - the price increase has resulted in the cost to dispose of a 6x4 trailer of waste increasing from $44 to $47. These increases ensure the cost of waste management is borne by those who use the service, not the whole community."
"Although the fee increase applies to general waste, the cost of disposing of recycled waste at the dump, such as cardboard, paint and e-waste, will remain free," said the Spokesperson.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
