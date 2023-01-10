Encounter Bay Bowling Club have rolled right back into lawn bowls action for 2023 and kicked it off with some wonderful games.
Men's Monthly Pairs sponsored today by Betta Home Living, Victor Harbor. Winners (Chiggy & Hissey) Brian Chigwidden & Brian Hissey with 58+21.
Second Kevin Fuller & Bob Birt with 58+13.
Third, Graham Robertson & Jan Bakker with 57+20.
Winners of first game losers Wally Humphrys & Merv Fisher with 29+10.
Thursday Social Bowls sponsored today by St. Louis Homes. A very pleasant afternoon on the green for 32 Members.
Winners pairs team of Norm Pearl & Dion Millard with 34+22. Runners up Randall Rabone, Roger
Watt and Heather Cochrane with 33.5+19. Third Ian Warner, Clint Doney & Anne Pearl with 32.5+22.
Men's Championship Triples 22/23.
Congratulations to Leo Staak, Jan Bakker and Ian Farrows who had to play at their best to defeat David Brown, Graeme Robertson and Doug Pudney.
Congratulations to Tom Gibbs winner of the Restricted Singles in a closely fought game with Mike Kelly.
Mixed results for the first round of Open Pennant for 2023
Div 1 had a great win defeating Strathalbyn 53-33 gaining 12 pts. They are sixth on the table.
Div 2 Blue also won well against Victor Harbour White 72- 47 gaining 12 points. They are top of the table
Div 2 Gold lost to Willunga 41-75. They are ninth on the ladder.
Div 4 Blue defeated Willunga 61-51 gaining six points. They are second on the ladder.
Div 4 Gold lost to Victor Harbour 53 -66 but still gained four points. They are sixth on the ladder.
Div 6 defeated Milang 29-22 gaining 10 points. They are top of the ladder
In the Ladie's Pennants Div 3 lost to Langhorne Creek 33-53. They are sixth on the ladder.
