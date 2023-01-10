The Times

Encounter Bay Bowling Club kick off 2023

By Helen Williams
Updated January 11 2023 - 1:41pm, first published January 10 2023 - 3:00pm
Encounter Bay Bowling Club have rolled right back into lawn bowls action for 2023 and kicked it off with some wonderful games.

