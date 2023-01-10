Santos Tour Down Under announce broadcast team

As the Santos Tour Down Under nears it's start with several stages to be held in the Fleurieu Peninsula region, the event has named a star-studded broadcast team.
The all-star team includes the international 'voice of cycling', Phil Liggett, who covered his 50th Tour de France in 2022, and leading Australian cycling broadcaster Matthew Keenan.
Both will use their in-depth racing knowledge during play-by-play commentary from the panel.
Former cycling champions Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Gracie Elvin will bring valuable insights to their roles as experts on the commentary panel, and morning show Sunrise's, Mark Beretta and James Tobin will also join the team.
Beretta will host the broadcast onsite and Tobin will deliver the colour and excitement from the roadside daily for both the men's and women's races.
Rounding out the on-air team will be Olympic cyclist Scott McGrory OAM, who will conduct rider interviews at starts and finishes, and current TDU Assistant Race Director Annette (Nettie) Edmondson, who will add special comments for the final day of the women's race.
The broadcast begins Sunday, January 15 with the women's race returning as a Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Women's WorldTour (top level of road cycling competition) race for the first time.
Also a first, the women's race will be broadcast in full on free to air television and internationally.
Mark Beretta said he was thrilled to be part of the broadcast team in 2023.
"We have the perfect team combining years of broadcast and professional cycling experience, and what could be more fitting for the return of international racing at the Santos Tour Down Under," Beretta said.
"The Santos Tour Down Under is one of the greatest sporting events in this country and we are so privileged to have the world's best cycling teams bring their stars to Australia for the first pro race of the year.
"The fan experience at the Santos Tour Down Under is amazing. To have the opportunity to get open access to the riders and the teams, in front of a beautiful backdrop across South Australia, is unbeatable.
"The race routes and finishes are something else, showing off this amazing region and some of Australia's best kept secrets.
"This is one of my absolute favourite events of the year and I can't wait to saddle up with international cycling's greatest commentator, Phil Liggett, and our expert team for the best Tour Down Under ever!"
Seven's coverage begins on Sunday, January 15, with Women's Ziptrak Stage 1 race, from Glenelg to Aldinga.
On Thursday, January 19, 2023 the Oakley Men's ride, from Brighton to Victor Harbor is the longest leg of the entire race and covers a total of 154.8 kilometres, with contact points at Myponga, Carrickalinga, Normanville and Yankalilla.
The Santos Tour Down Under runs from Friday 13 January to Sunday 22 January.
View the full broadcast schedule below and further information at www.tourdownunder.com.au.
