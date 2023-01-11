The Times

When people go travelling, they mostly bring back presents, I bring back rubbish...

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
January 11 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gina Allain with her husband, Guy and her piece entitled Dog Paddle, made of marine debris and birdwire. Photo by Emma Heidenreich

Gina Allain is one of many exceedingly talented artists who has called Victor Harbor home for 20 years, but she's different.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.