Gina Allain is one of many exceedingly talented artists who has called Victor Harbor home for 20 years, but she's different.
Since 2009, Gina has been walking the beaches of the world - Indonesia, India, Greece, France, Australia too, collecting rubbish.
"When people go travelling, they mostly bring back presents, I bring back rubbish," Gina laughed.
"I walk along the beach and I always bring back whatever I find... It's crazy how much [rubbish] there is!"
Ms Allain admits she's even paid for rubbish to be transported so she can work with it.
Her interest in coastal rubbish started in 2009 when she was commissioned to work in Aurukun, a remote Aboriginal community in far north Queensland.
"I worked with women doing workshops on how to use ghost net rubbish that washes up on the shoreline, to create art" she said.
Ghost nets are a major danger to marine life and one of the most dangerous forms of oceanic debris.
"These kilometre long nets that get lost at sea fall below the ocean and reemerge time and again with the tides, each time they kill marine life, each time they are deadly," Ms Allain said.
Since then, Ms Allain's work has predominantly centred on collecting and making art out of rubbish.
"You realise how much rubbish there is out there and how much of an issue it is, once you start walking the shoreline. The beach in Hayborough, for example, is now so much cleaner, I've been working to clean it and so have others, it has made a huge difference," she said.
We laugh, ironically the beach up south of Hayborough is called Dump Beach - but it hardly resembles anything like this, thanks to Ms Allain's efforts and also the likes of coastal restoration projects conducted by council and state government in recent years.
Ms Allain and her husband, Guy, who is French, met on the Greek Island of Hydra - a melting pot of artists and expatriates - including the likes of Leonard Cohen.
"I had just returned from studying at the New York Art Students League in 1980," Ms Allain said.
They fell in love and married in Adelaide that same year and by 1984, they had two children - which increased to six over the ensuing years.
The Allains moved to Victor Harbor in November, 2000 - their youngest daughter, Mimi, lives in Victor Harbor too, but their other children are dotted around Victoria, Tasmania, New South Wales and South Australia - and never too far from a beach.
"We were last together as a family in December last year for our daughter's wedding, it was beautiful," Ms Allain said.
Mr and Ms Allain have both enjoyed long and prosperous careers as artists, travelling the world and working with a range of people in a range of places, but none as significant to the couple as the Aboriginal communities which they have both been honoured to work alongside for many years.
Mr and Ms Allain have created artwork for movie sets, including the 2002 film Rabbit Proof Fence and on Wilcannia, during the 1987 Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody.
The couple's long-term experience working with Aboriginal communities has enabled them to continue working with Aboriginal artists, including the late Mavis Ngallametta, an Elder and award-winning artist from Aurukun.
Both Mr and Ms Allain have curated artwork from the Tiwi Islands in the 2023 Rotary Art Show, which commences on Thursday, January 12.
Tiwi artists traditionally use ochre colours in their artwork, which Ms Allain said is very evident in this year's submissions.
"One of the artists from Tiwi Islands whose work was submitted to the 2022 Rotary Victor Harbor Art Show won first prize in the Indigenous art category - a lady known as Jedda," Ms Allain said.
"I grew up on the Pilbara... when Guy and I married, we moved to Darwin and worked with Aboriginal communities up there too, so I've always had a connection to Aboriginal people and I've always been an artist, so the two going together very well."
"There is so much amazing Aboriginal artwork out there."
