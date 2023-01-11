Each summer, tens of thousands of migratory shorebirds fly thousands of kilometres to feed and shelter along Fleurieu shores, but local experts are warning that the impact of ongoing reckless four wheel driving on Goolwa Beach sand dunes has critical implications for local birdlife.
Goolwa Beach has garnered increasing publicity over the 2022 Christmas period, with reports of tourists four wheel driving onto sand dunes, disrupting and endangering the delicate ecosystems in that area.
Kerri Bartley of Birdlife Australia, coordinator of the Sharing our Shores Project in the Fleurieu, explains why Goolwa Beach is such a critical habitat for shorebirds.
"Goolwa Beach is a really important migratory bird refuge, roosting and foraging site for a range of native bird species - red-necked stints... Bar-tailed godwits... [and] many other species of threatened migratory shorebirds also use this area to feed and rest before undertaking their annual epic migration flight to the Arctic in the northern hemisphere where they breed," Ms Bartley said.
"Beach-nesting birds like Hooded Plovers (Australia's most threatened beach-nesting bird), Red-capped Plovers, Sooty and Pied Oyster Catchers and the endangered Fairy Tern all depend on beach habitats on the Fleurieu Peninsula to breed."
"Goolwa beach is a very windy place and dune vegetation is very important to assist with sand stabilisation... Driving on the dunes is one of the biggest threats to these eco-systems."
Sadly, Ms Bartley said a flock of red-necked stints were run over earlier in 2022 on Goolwa beach near the Murray Mouth, just one example of the ongoing concern amongst wildlife and landscape groups of the impact that four wheel driving has on these delicate terrains.
"BirdLife Australia's view is to promote 'vehicle exclusion zones' in 'high conservation areas' on beaches in South Australia. High conservation areas include places which support both resident and migratory shorebirds which depend on beach habitat which is critical for their survival," Ms Bartley said.
"These areas need to be protected from vehicles and other threats like off-leash dogs."
Caroline Taylor, Landscapes Hills and Fleurieu Coast and Marine Project Officer explains that nesting opportunities for birdlife appear to have been restricted by vehicle and foot traffic along the beach and foredune.
"Damage and erosion of these areas through human activities increases the potential for loss of species and larger dune erosion," Ms Taylor said.
Mark Richards, co-coordinator of the Friends of Hindmarsh River Estuary, said that in recent years, Alexandrina Council have reduced the speed limit to 40 kilometres per hour in the hope drivers will use caution when driving along Goolwa Beach, but improvement is yet to be seen.
