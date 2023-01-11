House of the Week | Amazing panoramic views

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
All genuine offers will be presented on this modern family home, set overlooking the Links Lady Bay golf precinct and offering incredible panoramic views of the ocean.
With four generous sized bedrooms and two bathrooms, the home is set across two well thought out levels and is tastefully decorated throughout with neutral tones. You may choose to have this as your primary residence or a holiday retreat - whatever your choice, you won't be disappointed.
Sit back and enjoy the amazing views, cooling sea breezes and glorious sunsets from the upper level living area or large front balcony. The main bedroom is also on the upper level and has coastal views.
The lower level has three bedrooms (two with robes) as well as another bathroom, so there is plenty of room for the whole family to escape. This grand home is set on a large 788m2 corner allotment with plenty of scope for easy access to the backyard.
The golf course is literally on your front doorstep, along with the award winning restaurant at the Lady Bay Hotel. The beautiful Normanville and Carrickalinga beaches are just a short drive away, and with ample shopping nearby, you only need to leave the district when you want to. You're also 30 minutes from the fabulous McLaren Vale wine region.
