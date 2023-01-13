Pipi fishing on Goolwa Beach is banned due to detection of E. coli in pipis which make it unsafe for human consumption.
The statement was issued to the public and effective from January 12 by the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA), the ban applies to the entire Goolwa Beach from the Murray Mouth to Middleton Point near Mill Terrace at Middleton.
"The public should not collect or consume any pipi or other bivalve molluscs from this area," a PIRSA spokesperson said.
Further testing is being conducted in the area and PIRSA will advise the public when the shellfish quality returns to safe levels and the ban is lifted.
PIRSA has confirmed that the safe level for human consumption of E. coli is less than 230 organisms per 100 grams of shellfish.
"Water samples adjacent to the Murray Mouth by the South Australian Shellfish Quality Assurance Program (SASQAP) have not detected E. coli, therefore making it difficult to determine the cause of the current unsafe levels of E. coli in pipis," the PIRSA spokesperson said.
SASQAP have issued a response to concern about flooding impacts on shellfish quality.
"Many people have been asking what the current outflows from the Murray Mouth mean to our pipis. The simple answer is that we have doubled the testing regime to ensure the safety of the pipis we harvest," a SASQAP spokesperson said.
"SASQAP have precautionarily closed the first 10km of the commercial beach for pipi collection, located on the South Eastern side of the Murray Mouth."
Temporary signs are erected at Goolwa Beach notifying the public of the closure. PIRSA Fisheries Officers will be out patrolling Goolwa Beach over the coming weeks to ensure everyone is aware of the closure.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.