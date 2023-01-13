The Times

Pipi fishing on Goolwa Beach banned from January 12

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated January 13 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 12:30pm
Goolwa pipis are being regularly tested by the Department of Primary Industries and Regions fisheries officers for strains of E. coli, the bacteria that can cause E. coli poisoning. File photo

Pipi fishing on Goolwa Beach is banned due to detection of E. coli in pipis which make it unsafe for human consumption.

