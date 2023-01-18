JANUARY
AUSTRALIA DAY CELEBRATIONS | January 26
Strathalbyn and Goolwa
Alexandrina celebrates Australia Day with our Citizen of the Year and Citizenship Ceremonies in Goolwa and Strathalbyn in 2023. Goolwa Ceremony - Centenary Hall, Cadell Street, 11 a.m. - Australian Citizenship Ceremony followed by Australia Day Awards Ceremony. The Goolwa Band will be playing on arrival. There is also a 7.30 a.m. Australia Day Breakfast available for purchase which will take place in Strathalbyn Soldier's Memorial Gardens, proudly arranged in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Strathalbyn.
Victor Harbor
The City of Victor Harbor is proud to present the 2023 Australia Day Celebrations at Soldiers Memorial Garden, Flinders Parade, Victor Harbor. All are welcome!
Visit the City of Victor Harbor website for more information.
MARKET FRESH
Willunga Farmers Market
Saturday, January 21, 8 a.m. - 12 noon at Willunga High School. Taste the region with fresh fruit and vegetables; dairy, meat, seafood and poultry; bakery, condiments and small goods; wine and cider; plants; coffee and breakfast. For more information go to https://willungafarmersmarket.com.au/
CARS N COFFEE
McDonalds Victor Harbor
Sunday, January 21, 7.30-10.30am at McDonalds Victor Harbor. Bring your classic car, or just come take a look and have a chat with fellow car enthusiasts.
PUBLIC SHOWING
Victor Harbor Art Show
Saturday, January 14 to Saturday, January 21, Warland Reserve, Victor Harbor, from 9.30am to 8.30pm. Check out Australia's largest outdoor art exhibition and see more than 1400 pieces of work from more than 500 artists from across the nation. Entry is $8 for adults and children under 16 years are free. For more information visit https://victorharborartshow.com.au/
PRODUCE GALORE
Victor Harbor Farmers Market
Saturday, January 21, Grosvenor Gardens, 8am-12.30pm, fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many more stalls, food and drink available, live music, for details visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au/
GO FOR A STROLL
Victor Harbor Beachside Market
Sunday, January 22, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm. There are around 60 market stalls where you can find bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more. Get in some Christmas gift shopping while you enjoy a day out with family and friends. There are food and drink options available. For more details or to book a stall visit https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
GUARDIANS OF THE ENVIRONMENT
Friends of the Hindmarsh River Estuary
Wednesday February 1, Sunday, February 19, 10am-12noon, location changes according to needs, so contact hindmarshriverestuary@gmail.com if you are interested in getting involved. Friends of Hindmarsh River Estuary are a group of volunteers who care for the Hindmarsh River and its reserves and parks, working to increase the biodiversity of the environment both with weeding and propagation. We are open to all who want to join, regardless of age or capacity.
MARKET FAIR
Goolwa Wharf Rotary Market
Sunday, January 22, 9am-3pm, at the Goolwa Wharf. Numbering around 80 stalls, the market includes bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, woodwork, produce, cakes and pastries, and so much more. Grab a bargain and check out the Christmas gift shopping. Plenty of food and drink options are available. For more information visit https://www.rotaryencounterbay.org.au/markets/goolwa-market/
MARKET FAIR
Goolwa Wharf Rotary Market
Sunday, January 22, 9am-3pm, at the Goolwa Wharf. Numbering around 80 stalls, the market includes bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, woodwork, produce, cakes and pastries, and so much more. Grab a bargain and check out the Christmas gift shopping. Plenty of food and drink options are available. For more information visit https://www.rotaryencounterbay.org.au/markets/goolwa-market/
THE WORLD OF MARINE WILDLIFE
Australian Sea Lions with Fleurieu Marine Education
Thursday, January 19 10 a.m. Australian Sea Lions with Fleurieu Marine Education, gives you the chance to discover how a sea lion moves, eats and sounds. Education on the threats and management strategies for Australian sea lions, interactive activities and craft activity. Goolwa Library, 11 Cadell Street, Goolwa. Suitable for ages 5+ years. See Eventbrite for tickets and details.
TOUR DOWN UNDER FOR KIDS
Lego Challenge Tour Down Under
Thursday, January 19, 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. The Lego Challenge Tour Down Under gives kids an opportunity to create their own town or tour circuit with Duplo or Lego. Yankalilla Library, 181 Main South Road, Yankalilla. Suitable for children of all ages, accompanied by an adult. Free. Visit Eventbrite for tickets and details.
COME AND TRY
Wheelchair Basketball
Friday January 20, 1.30 p.m. - 3.30 p.m., presented by Novita, come and learn about living with a disability and wheelchair basketball. There will be an opportunity to have a go at playing basketball with a wheelchair. Event is open to everyone, please contact us to discuss your access requirements ph. (08) 8555 7000.
ANNUAL NORMY BEACHFEST
For Families and Young People
Saturday, January 21, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., a fun-filled day at the beautiful Normanville Beach, where you will find live music, giant games, food vans, workshops for kids, free paddle-boarding, run-swim-run competitions, beach volleyball and cricket. Normanville Beach and Foreshore. For families and young people. Workshop bookings via Fleurieu Coast website.
SUMMER HOLIDAY CRAFT
Foil Art
Monday, January 23, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. sessions, colourful and delicate, foil art allows you to create a shining masterpiece of colours, there are two session times to choose from. Victor Harbor Library, 1 Bay Road, Victor Harbor, tickets are available on the Victor Harbor Library website.
A TREAT FOR THE EARS
Summer Sands Sessions
January 16, 23 and 30, from 4-6pm on four Sunday summer evenings. Amphitheatre, Flinders Parade 10 Flinders Parade, Victor Harbor, SA. The Summer Sands Sessions bring free acoustic entertainment to the Victor Harbor foreshore in January 2022.
SANTOS TOUR DOWN UNDER
Stage two is all about the coast. It will start in beachside Brighton - another event first - and trace the esplanade before a sprint at Aldinga's Snapper Point. The 2023 Santos Tour Down Under Men's Stage 2 Finish will occur on Thursday 19 January 2023 in the City of Victor Harbor and in particularly surrounding Warland Reserve, Victor Harbor. Visit the Santos Tour Down Under website for more information.
FEBRUARY
VEGGIE SWAP
Fleurieu Environment Centre
Saturday, February 4, 9.30am at Fleurieu Environment Centre, Normanville. A great social event where people come together and swap their surplus produce in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere while catching up with old friends and making new ones.
MARCH
SUN AND MUSIC
The Red Hot Summer Tour 2023
The Red Hot Summer Tour returns in 2023 with a phenomenal line-up, bringing together some of the most iconic names in Australian music. The tour features Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley. Book your transport now so you can see these incredible artists live in action! Bus seats with LinkSA must be booked in advance. For ticket information, see ticketmaster.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.