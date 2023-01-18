The Times
What's on

What's On in Victor Harbor

By Emma Heidenreich
January 18 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cyclists on the Fleurieu Peninsula for the 2022 Tour Down Under. Photo supplied
Lily, Scott, Lori, Thomas, Grace, Arlie and Henry ready for a beautiful day surfing the waves at Goolwa Beach. Photo by Emma Heidenreich
Image - Shutterstock

JANUARY

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.