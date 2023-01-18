Wednesday February 1, Sunday, February 19, 10am-12noon, location changes according to needs, so contact hindmarshriverestuary@gmail.com if you are interested in getting involved. Friends of Hindmarsh River Estuary are a group of volunteers who care for the Hindmarsh River and its reserves and parks, working to increase the biodiversity of the environment both with weeding and propagation. We are open to all who want to join, regardless of age or capacity.