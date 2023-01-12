A Resthaven, Hills, Fleurieu and Murray Bridge Community Services client has taken a special trip down memory lane with his home support worker to end 2022 with a bang.
Mr Stuart Marsh got a day out he'll never forget when his Resthaven home support worker, Denise planned a trip to his local John Deere franchise, Emmetts, in Murray Bridge.
Coordinator, Kerry Hoppo, explained the idea came from Stuart who receives social support each week, and enjoys various outings with Denise.
"They recently got to talking about Stuart's time as a crop and dairy farmer in New South Wales many years ago, and Denise learned about his interest in tractors," Hoppo said.
"Looking at the tractors, he was able to tell Denise what motors they were, and what each one is used for, which brought up many memories of how farm-life was back in the day.
"The highlight of the trip was when they were shown a million-dollar header. A very excited Stuart had his photo taken with it.
"Before the day was over, Emmetts' staff invited Stuart into their office, where they showed him the photo archive showcasing the farming equipment over the years, and Stuart had many stories of his own to share with them."
Established in 1935, Resthaven is a South Australian not-for-profit aged care community service associated with the Uniting Church in Australia.
There is a wide range of home care services available at Resthaven, delivered by trained staff in a way that supports your choices and independence, respects your privacy, and provides peace of mind. Explore your options by clicking the link below:
Services are provided throughout metropolitan Adelaide, the Adelaide Hills, Murraylands, Riverland, Fleurieu Peninsula, lower Barossa region and the Limestone Coast of South Australia.
