This year has been a little more difficult to figure out new year's resolutions.
Part of that is because we're all still reeling from the "lessons" we learned in since COVID hit.
Even the best prepared businesses lacked preparation for a global pandemic. Still, the new year is a great time to re-examine what you've been doing and how it can get better. Here are a few ideas:
Get ready to retake your day. There are so many ways you can use automation to simplify tasks. From drip marketing campaigns to nurture leads into sales to daily briefings your AI can play to help you start your day (or "if, then" sequences) with the necessary information, you can spend less time on the administrative tasks and more time generating revenue.
You know all that hard work you've been putting in to engage your audience on those social channels? If you're not monitoring and analysing the data behind your efforts, you're not getting any value out of it. Take a little time to understand your most popular posts and the time of day that garners the most reactions. Look to see which sites are performing and which aren't.
While you're at it, check Google Analytics to see how your site is performing. If you send out a newsletter, get to know the tools your sender offers. Some allow you to see where people are spending the most time on your newsletter content. All of them will show you open rate and clicks. Look at the correlation between subject line and open rate.
Don't make the mistake of thinking that because you have a 2-person operation, no one is interested in your data. If there's the potential for money and fraud, how many employees you have won't matter to them. They're looking for easy ways to get data. If you're unprotected, you're an easy mark.
"All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy." Sound familiar?
But there is some truth to that. And since people buy from those they know, like, and trust, making 2023 the year you discover or reignite your passion is a solid idea to creating a more loyal customer base. Sharing what makes you tick and gets you excited can help people connect with you. It also can help safeguard you against burnout.
Take some time to explore your passions, even if you must schedule it on your calendar.
The new year is a great time to start those things you've been putting off because it's a natural reset/fresh start moment. However, you can work toward these goals at any time. And when you do, you'll feel a whole lot better about your path to recovery or success.
Yours in business, Michael Schubert, Chairman Business Victor Harbor.
