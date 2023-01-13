The Times

Business Victor Harbor Chair, Michael Schubert shares some knowledge heading into the new year

By Michael Schubert
January 13 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Schubert shares his New Year's Resolutions for Your Small Business. Picture, Matt Welch.

This year has been a little more difficult to figure out new year's resolutions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.