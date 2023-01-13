A Fleurieu Peninsula based doctor has received two honorary fellowships from overseas colleges and continues to help
Dr Mark Miller from Goolwa Medical has recently received an honorary fellowship of the Fijian College of General Practice.
Dr Miller is also an honorary fellow of the Hong Kong College of Family Physicians and has had much to do with their training programs.
The passion for the profession stems from encouragement within the family and Dr Miller's interest for several other professions.
"Initially I looked at various other professions. I was quite interested in computing and mathematics, but in actual fact I thought it would be easier to combine a career in medicine with my interest in Science and Maths," Dr Miller said.
"I could always do it the other way round if I regretted it. My sister was a GP. My father worked at General Motors Holden for many years and my parents were both very keen on their children going to university to better themselves.
"I've always been interested in rural general practice, so I aimed for that. I did my training at Mount Gambier then moved to the Fleurieu for just over 30 years now.
"One of the important things about rural practice is making your practice sustainable so you enjoy coming into work everyday.
"It's key if you're going to stay somewhere for a long time and serve the community. It's possible to go through your career one consult and one patient at a time, but it's also good to have a slightly broader role and my involvement in the College of GPS has led me to make quite a few contacts and liasuants overseas."
Dr Miller's connection with Fiji began when he met a lot of doctors at annual meetings held. He would encourage them to come to Australia and they would encourage Australian doctors to come to Fiji all for educational purposes.
"During COVID with the closure of the international border, the Fiji college is very small compared to ours," Dr Miller said.
"We have around 40,000 members and they have about 400. They rely on funding their educational activities from people attending their conferences.
"With the borders being shut, they may have struggled with support, but with the help from the College of GPs we were able to arrange their educational subscriptions to be paid.
"That meant their GPs could still access good quality, ongoing practical education."
With a large amount of knowledge and an even bigger giving heart, when receiving word he'd received a fellowship of the Fijian College it was a wonderful feeling for Dr Miller.
"It's nice to be recognised for the work you do," Dr Miller said.
"I think we often think of General Practice as different, human beings are different, but we're not.
"Whilst there are disease differences and patient demographics, what constitutes as a competent GP throughout my travels over the world is the same. A competent GP can exist in all of those systems.
"It's nice to reach out and talk to these groups as they're all working to service their communities in what's been a very difficult few years."
