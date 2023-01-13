It's a million dollar Fleurieu Peninsula view, all seen from a golden loo.
Aldinga was home to a modern art piece that saw several golden toilets erected and located at the walkway on Gordon Street. They've since been taken down by an unknown source, but the work generated a lot of talk and viewers.
South Australian born artist, Justin de Leeuw who created the Golden Loo work is currently living and practicing street art in Victoria and told The Times where the inspiration for the piece stemmed from.
"The initial inspiration for the toilets was Marcel Duchamps "Fountain". Then with a bit of investigation, that led to finding Maurizio Cattelans "America" a solid gold toilet installed at the Guggenheim," de Leeuw said.
"Having an interest in South Australian manufacturing history, I started work on some prototypes based on Caroma models over the decades .
"My first installation was outside Preston Polytechnic College where I studied at in Victoria. Coming back to Adelaide to visit family I decided it was a good opportunity to gift a piece of art to the South Australian people.
"Staying in one of the original shacks at Aldinga I found the four concrete platforms and decided it was a perfect spot."
Justin leaves the interpretation up to the viewer, but a slight meaning to the work did creep up into his mind as he worked on the piece.
"In all Modern Art the meaning is really up to the viewer, but during the installation I did start thinking about the stormwater being flushed out under the concrete pillars directly onto a protected reef, alogn with the million dollar beach houses that have popped up along The Esplanade that are left empty most of the year," he said.
"My main hope was that the installation would make people have a bit of a laugh, I think this part was successful.
"The project was in development for six months. I had these prototypes prepared so after researching sites the actual installation happened quickly late in the afternoon on January 2 which is my birthday.
"It all came together easily, besides having to secretly carry four gold toilets down the road without being noticed .
"The installation was placed adjacent to the walkway to the beach near the end of Gordon Street, unfortunately after only five days the toilets mysteriously disappeared.
"I'm unsure if this is the work of the council, a disgruntled local or International Art Thieves looking to sell the artworks on the dark web.
"I just hoped the public would enjoy the absurdity of seeing these golden sculptures on our coastline and maybe think a bit deeper about the actual beauty of the environment."
Justin said that he's had people approach him to congratulate him on his work and he would like to continue brightening up the beautiful Fleurieu Peninsula with his art.
"Overall I have received generally positive reviews and as far as I know no one used the toilets," Justin said.
"Having a connection to the area I have artwork at the Aldinga Arts Eco Village, The Galilee Church and several other businesses and private residents in the region.
"I would be interested in starting a dialogue with the council regarding a more permanent installation on this site."
You can follow Justin de Leeuw on Instagram under the alias xak_and_baba@instagram.com.
