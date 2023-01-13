The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Artist Justin de Leeuw erected golden toilets in Aldinga and had the town buzzing

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated January 13 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Justin de Leeuw erected his golden loo works in Aldinga, they haven recently been dismantled, but they had the town and state buzzing. Picture, Justin de Leeuw.

It's a million dollar Fleurieu Peninsula view, all seen from a golden loo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.