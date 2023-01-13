In light of the recent E. coli detection in Goolwa pipis, it is useful to know what E. coli poisoning is, what the symptoms are and how you can treat E. coli poisoning, if you believe you have been infected.
What is E. coli poisoning?
It's really important to first understand that Escherichia coli (E. coli) is a bacterium commonly found in the faeces of people and many animals.
SA Health outlines that most E. coli found in the gut are harmless, but some are classified as pathogenic, meaning they produce toxins that can cause disease.
E. coli poisoning typically takes place through faecal-oral transmission - wherein pathogens in faecal particles pass from one person (or animal) to the mouth of another - poisoning typically effects the bowel and kidneys.
Statistically, the more E. coli bacterium there is in a specific context, the more likely a pathogenic variety is present and therefore, the more likely poisoning will take place.
The Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) states that the safe level for human consumption of E. coli is less than 230 organisms per 100 grams, but recent levels of E. Coli detected in Goolwa pipis superseded this level, hence making it unsafe for humans to eat shellfish in the area because of the risk of E. coli poisoning.
What are the symptoms of E. coli poisoning?
Onset of symptoms associated with E. coli poisoning typically begin three to four days after exposure and most patients recover within 10 days, however the elderly and young children are more vulnerable to serious infection and disease.
Symptoms include diarrhoea and abdominal cramps, less common are fever and vomiting.
In some cases, haemorrhagic colitis (severe abdominal cramps and bloody diarrhoea), can take place.
Less common, but more serious symptoms, such as Haemolytic uremic syndrome (a combination of anemia, low platelet count and acute kidney failure) can make people very sick and even result in death.
What do I do if I think I've been infected?
Most people who are infected with a pathogenic strain of E. coli will be uncomfortable for a few days, some don't even display symptoms, but it's important to understand that E. coli and their pathogenic varieties are very contagious.
For this reason, E. coli is referred to as a 'notifiable condition' under Australian law.
The most important thing to do if you have the above symptoms is to keep yourself away from vulnerable groups.
SA Health advises people not to enter aged care, childcare, preschool, school or work settings until there has been no diarrhoea for at least 24 hours.
If you work in a context where you handle food, this exclusion period is recommended for at least 48 hours after diarrhoea has stopped.
It is highly important to wash your hands thoroughly and often - hands are a common transmission site for bacteria, including E. coli.
It is also important to avoid swimming in public pools until diarrhoea has stopped for at least 24 hours.
Maintain plenty of fluids and avoid caffeine and alcohol, as diarrhoea is very dehydrating. If your symptoms are severe or do not improve in a three to four day period, see your healthcare professional.
If you have a medical emergency, dial 000 and ask for an ambulance.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.