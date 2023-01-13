Wondering what to do with your kids during the Tour Down Under? There are a number of activities and opportunities in 2023 for children to enjoy the cycling action (almost) as much as the adults.
The Victor Harbor Times has compiled a list of the top six Tour Down Under activities for under 18 year old's this school holidays.
The Lego Challenge Tour Down Under gives kids an opportunity to create their own town or tour circuit with Duplo or Lego. This activity is suiitable for children of all ages, accompanied by an adult and it's free! Visit Eventbrite for tickets and details.
This is your family's opportunity to be part of the atmosphere, be active and pretend you are the latest WorldTour team to join the peloton! The perfect activity to keep your kids moving these school holidays.
Don't miss this chance to get your kids or grandkids involved!
Come and practice riding in a safe environment learning about road rules and cycling safety, then walk or ride into the city to watch the pros do their thing in the prologue.
Young cycling fans can learn something new, burn some energy or relax with the family in the shade. Activities include LEGO build a bike, pedal power, face painting, colouring in, soft play equipment, Oppy's Block Party and more!
Includes children's activities, food, drinks, colour and atmosphere, check out the family fun day on the Stirling Library Lawns or Stirling Market in Druid Avenue.
Prefer to stay in the comfort of your air conditioning? The Kid's Zone of the Tour Down Under website has plenty of fun activities for you to download and keep your kids entertained while you sit back, put your feet up and view the very best of cycling from the comfort of your own home:
