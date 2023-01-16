Seaford Meadows fire to be investigated

Detectives investigating an arson at Seaford Meadows last week have released CCTV of the incident.
Just after 2.30am on Tuesday 10 January, police and MFS were called to a fire on Trident Road.
When police arrived, they discovered a Toyota Hilux ablaze in the carport of a home.
CCTV footage captures a man lighting the fire and then running off after flames take hold of the car.
The suspect was wearing a black hooded top and white pants and is believed to have arrived and left in a silver sedan (pictured below).
Detectives suspect that the man would have suffered burns as a result of petrol being used to ignite the fire.
Police do not believe this to be a random incident.
Anyone with any information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
