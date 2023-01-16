The Santos Tour Down Under kicked off January 14 and while professional riders from around the world compete in the elite event, some equally inspirational fellow cyclists from Elliot Gardens Cycling Group continue their love of a sport that group organiser, Rob French said ages well.
"Cycling is one of the few things I can still do and really push myself while doing it," said Mr French, who has been leading the group of Victor Harbor retirees since 2008.
Mr French has been cycling on and off his whole life, but started riding regularly once he retired in Victor Harbor.
He has partaken in the Challenge Tour, the official recreational ride of the Tour Down Under multiple times, but admits this year he'll be watching the peloton from the comfort of his living room.
"[The Challenge Tour] has a really, really good vibe. I rode in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, I did 105 kilometres and rode from Port Elliot home to Victor Harbor afterwards... I booked a massage after that," he said.
"The cycling paths and scenery around the Fleurieu are amazing... my knees and hips aren't what they once were, but the bike gives me enough support when I ride so it's a fantastic way to keep fit."
A standout aspect of the group is their willingness to include those members of the community who would otherwise not be able to ride - including Paul Jenkins, who rides tandem with David Marcroft and Don Grieg as his guides.
Mr Jenkins, now 65-years-old was in a serious car accident when he was 15, he was in a coma for six months but survived with a brain injury that makes him legally blind.
"I joined the group in 2012, I learned that David and his wife Ursula rode tandem so David offered to ride tandem with me," Mr Jenkins said.
Mr Jenkins has not let his injury get in the way of living life to the full - he competed in the Paralympics 30 years ago, winning silver for swimming and gold for weightlifting.
David Marcroft and his wife, Ursula, joined the group in 2009 and say it has been an incredibly rewarding and enriching experience.
"We've had some fantastic opportunities," Ms Marcroft said.
"We've ridden in the Barossa and Clare regions on the riesling trail, done the Amy Gillett Bikeway, rode through Mount Barker, Willunga, McLaren Vale, Victoria and even rode in New Zealand together on the rail trails around Queenstown, where we hired bikes... They were very impressed with us!"
"Many of us have progressed to e-bikes, but it's still wonderful to be out in the fresh air, rather than moping inside four walls."
Mr Marcroft said the group provides crucial support, especially as members get older.
"It's nice to ride with a group, there's support if any of us feel unwell or need assistance when we ride," he said.
The group has a total of 16 members, but Mr Macroft said each week varies.
"Depending on the weather, sometimes we just go out and have a coffee together, sometimes we play pool!"
