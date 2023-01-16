The Times

Business Victor Harbor announce view on the review of the Holiday Act 1910

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated January 16 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 3:38pm
The State Government are reviewing the Holiday Act 1910 and Business Victor Harbor would like to be included in the consideration and discussions of the review. Picture, Sharon Hanson.

With the announcement from State Government on it's review of the Holiday Act 1910, Business Victor Harbor have released a statement expressing their views on the review.

Local News

