With the announcement from State Government on it's review of the Holiday Act 1910, Business Victor Harbor have released a statement expressing their views on the review.
The state Government recently committed to amending the Holidays Act 1910 (the Act) to make Christmas Day a public holiday regardless of which day of the week it falls on.
The Act determines which days each year are public holidays and bank holidays in South Australia. There are currently 13 public holidays including part-day public holidays.
Business Victor Harbor (BVH) Executive Officer, Colin Shearing said that "BVH welcomes the South Australian Government's recent announcement to review the Holidays Act 1910, which in our view is overdue and does need some refinements."
"Indeed, BVH seeks that it be included in all future considerations and discussions during this review," Mr Shearing said.
"More particularly and as a regional business chamber, BVH is committed to contribute valuable local business representation and input to the review's process, heading towards a successful collaborative outcome for all key industry stakeholders.
"BVH's position is we are opposed to any additional Public Holidays that would be at the expense of local business in costs of doing business and seek that the part-day Public Holidays Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve be scrapped, as a potential trade off to the current views of potentially considering Easter Sunday be added as a Public Holiday in SA.
"We seek consideration of removing December 26 (which is not Proclamation Day as promoted by the State Government Website) and replace it with the real celebration of South Australia's Proclamation Day being the December 28.
"It is not justified that business has to carry the burden of public holiday penalty rates for any corporate retail sales programs.
"The local regional business community does not comprehend nor understand why the national corporate retail industry businesses are honoured with the application of prescribing public holiday rates on the December 26, when particularly in South Australia, Boxing Day has never been recognised. December 26 should simply be a 'normal' trading day in SA, which would not detract from Boxing Day sales, but in our view could add value.
"We would like it noted for the record that SA 'is not the 'Eastern States' and neither should it be compared. Other States and Territories enjoy very different Public Holidays to SA e.g. Melbourne Cup, Grand Final Day, Western Australia Day, Easter Tuesday etc. and why should they also line up with the rest of the Eastern States, as is being purported.
"We seek consideration that Sundays should not be prescribed as Public Holidays in South Australia and be removed from the Holidays Act 1910.
"South Australian regional businesses have been weathering huge costs of doing business over the past decade and much more recently such as huge energy increases, interest rates now rising, exiting Covid (turnover lost forever), local supply chain issues, staff shortages, increases in leasing, floods, increased transport costs and so on.
"South Australian businesses want to see less complex industrial relations, not additional layers of red tape and increased costs."
