Landscapes Hills and Fleurieu is bouncing into action early 2023

By Matt Welch
January 18 2023 - 3:09pm
Landscapes Hills and Fleurieu is hosting a series of rabbit management days across the region to help landholders manage escalating rabbit populations. Picture, Supplied.

Landscapes Hills and Fleurieu is bouncing into action early 2023 with a series of rabbit management days being held in February and March. The management sessions will allow landholders to purchase treated carrots at a special rate due to the pest rising in numbers over the region.

Journalist

