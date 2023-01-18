Landscapes Hills and Fleurieu is bouncing into action early 2023 with a series of rabbit management days being held in February and March. The management sessions will allow landholders to purchase treated carrots at a special rate due to the pest rising in numbers over the region.
Susan Ivory, Team Leader Pests and Land, said with an increase in rabbit numbers, now is the ideal time to take action.
"Increasing feral rabbit populations have been reported across the Adelaide Hills and Fleurieu Peninsula following a wet spring and milder summer," Ms Ivory said.
"We have listened to feedback from local landholders and planned a series of management days to provide convenience and accessibility for the whole region.
"This year, we will distribute pindone treated carrots in February, and will follow up with the option of purchasing more pindone carrots or K5 calicivirus treated carrots in March.
"We have six pickup locations available and are able to offer a discounted rate as the program is subsidised through the Landscape Levy."
Landscapes Hills and Fleurieu used information from the Centre for Invasive Species Solutions (CISS), with additional help from Dr David Peacock, to refine the timing and order of bait and virus distribution this year.
"Feral rabbits are an incredibly destructive pest in our region," Ms Ivory said.
"They pose a massive threat to biodiversity, agriculture and overall landscape health, overgrazing pasture and crops, causing erosion, preventing regeneration of native vegetation and impacting vulnerable ecosystems. We have redesigned our approach to be in line with best practice to provide an effective control program for landholders and are confident it will maximise results and efficiency.
"As always, we encourage neighbours to plan their programs together because it really takes an integrated approach for the best results.
"Properties must be over 1000m2 to use pindone and it's important to register early so you can prepare a 'free-feed' cycle 9 to 10 days before baiting.
"We have had a fantastic response to these days over the last two years and we are expanding them into new towns based on community feedback and demand.
"Pindone treated carrots are very effective in summer when rabbits are looking for moist feed and following up with the virus, which has a knockdown rate of up to 40%, is a good strategy. It's also really important to remove shelters and destroy warrens where possible."
For more information, register and collection dates, please visit landscape.sa.gov.au. The site also has videos explaining how to lay the treated carrots.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.