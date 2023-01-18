The first Ladies Monthly Triples for 2023 was played in perfect weather 18 teams played 2 games of 10 ends then enjoyed a light lunch
The winners of the day were Helen Taylor, Anne Merritt and Eileen Love on 54 plus 18.
Second was Roz Fraser, Judy Brooksby and Chris Combe on 53 plus 13.
WOL were Di Brown, Lyn Todd and Sue Riches on 32 plus 15.
In Division one, leaders and last year's champions were taken to the wire by second placed Mulligans, only for A Night on the Green to be victorious, but only by an odd couple of points.
Unfortunately Unbiased Legends lost to an inform Irritable Bowls Syndrome who won the last three ends, shared the Smarties following Merv taking the 'resting toucher' award.
Mortgage First scared our seasoned regulars when they took four of the first five ends, however Scotch on the Rocks settled and won 30pts.
The last Div one game was Window Wizzards against Bay City Bowlers, any festive spirit was out the window as a very much in form Window Wizzards took the match and 'Rink of the Week' scoring 32pts.
Division two saw close games with Owlpaca's over Ricochet Rollers and Happy Owls over Triple S, while both Phil's Phillies and Moonlighters had very good wins, 31pts and 32pts respectively.
Patriots maintained their top berth in division three while they and their immediate challengers Great Bowls of Fire both gained 29pts in their games.
Another good win from Hi Six 29pts and The Bowling Stones who played very well to gain 31pts.
Pacific Cruisers and The MP's drew in division four. Newbies 29pts and The three Gens 28pts won through in close affairs.
But, congratulations to Tiff's Angels playing their second game won against Rock 'n' Rock in a very close tussle.
The Ladies' Pennants were quite successful with Div 1 Blue defeated McLaren Vale 71-48 gaining 12 points.
They are fourth on the ladder.
Div 1 God lost to Victor Harbor 57-63 but still gained two points.
They are eighth on the ladder.
Div 3 defeated Goolwa Black 37-29 gaining 10 points.
They are fourth on the ladder also.
Sponsor for the competition was Office Shop Victor Harbor. Winners with 31+13 Norm Pearl, Dean Lindner & Dion Millard.
Runners up Peter Wilson, Des Parsons & Barry Howard with 29+7 The President's Open 4's were played in excellent weather.
The competition saw teams from GSBA, Adelaide, Port Noarlunga, Meningie, Goolwa, Port Elliott, Victor Harbor, Willunga and of course Encounter Bay Bowling Club enjoyed a great day of bowling and a wonderful lunch.
The sponsors of the day were The Range Restaurant, South Coast Windows and Doors and RAA Victor Harbor.
There were seven x two game winners. Best first game was John Purvis, A Parkyn, N Hewitt and G Wilber on 32 plus 11.
Best second game was Brian Maynard, Paul Sunman Doug Pudney and Graham Robertson on 31 plus 9.
Third place was Leigh Philp, Ian Riches , Glen Mann and Barry Hamilton on 59 plus 13. Second was Bill May, Kim McRostie, Randall Marsh and Peter Cullen on 59 plus 29.
Winners of the day were Greg Davis, Leo Staak, Barrie Niven and Wally Humphrys on 60 plus 31.
Encounter Bay Bowling Club is located at 51 Armstrong Road, Encounter Bay.
If you would like to enquire about playing a game, or becoming a member, you can call 8552 1693 or email: ebbc@internode.on.net
For more information please head to Encounter Bay's website at: www.encounterbaybowlingclub.com.au or their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/encounterbaybowlingclub
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.